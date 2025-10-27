- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
279
Profit Trade:
241 (86.37%)
Loss Trade:
38 (13.62%)
Best Trade:
264.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-44.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 662.00 USD (2 349 099 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-250.56 USD (146 811 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (211.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
484.98 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.06%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
25.35
Long Trade:
242 (86.74%)
Short Trade:
37 (13.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.62
Profitto previsto:
8.64 USD
Profitto medio:
11.05 USD
Perdita media:
-6.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-95.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-95.13 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
9.13%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
95.13 USD (5.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
2.68% (116.69 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|157
|US500
|119
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ETHUSD
|1.6K
|US500
|762
|CHFJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ETHUSD
|1.8M
|US500
|403K
|CHFJPY
|723
|EURUSD
|48
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +264.57 USD
Worst Trade: -44 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +211.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -95.13 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 10
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 10
|
Conotoxia-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 16
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
217 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
183
0%
279
86%
100%
10.62
8.64
USD
USD
3%
1:500