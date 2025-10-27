SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Longrunlife
Jerome Carrel

Longrunlife

Jerome Carrel
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
183 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
FBS-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
279
Profit Trade:
241 (86.37%)
Loss Trade:
38 (13.62%)
Best Trade:
264.57 USD
Worst Trade:
-44.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 662.00 USD (2 349 099 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-250.56 USD (146 811 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (211.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
484.98 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.06%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
25.35
Long Trade:
242 (86.74%)
Short Trade:
37 (13.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.62
Profitto previsto:
8.64 USD
Profitto medio:
11.05 USD
Perdita media:
-6.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-95.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-95.13 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
9.13%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
95.13 USD (5.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
2.68% (116.69 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD 157
US500 119
CHFJPY 2
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD 1.6K
US500 762
CHFJPY 5
EURUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD 1.8M
US500 403K
CHFJPY 723
EURUSD 48
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +264.57 USD
Worst Trade: -44 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +211.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -95.13 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 10
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
217 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.27 12:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 202 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 1279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Longrunlife
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
4.4K
USD
183
0%
279
86%
100%
10.62
8.64
USD
3%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.