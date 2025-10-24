SegnaliSezioni
Sevendi Eldrige Rifki Poluan

Market Rider

Sevendi Eldrige Rifki Poluan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999.99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
35
Profit Trade:
17 (48.57%)
Loss Trade:
18 (51.43%)
Best Trade:
189.29 USD
Worst Trade:
-106.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 870.73 USD (314 211 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-934.71 USD (129 825 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (597.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
597.70 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
11.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
65.93%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.30
Long Trade:
12 (34.29%)
Short Trade:
23 (65.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.00
Profitto previsto:
26.74 USD
Profitto medio:
110.04 USD
Perdita media:
-51.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-378.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-378.20 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
534.58%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.05 USD
Massimale:
407.77 USD (31.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.08% (399.71 USD)
Per equità:
6.76% (44.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 15
XAUUSD 13
BTCUSD 2
US500 2
USDJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 581
XAUUSD 541
BTCUSD -120
US500 -56
USDJPY -15
XAGUSD 11
GBPJPY -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 1.4K
XAUUSD 283K
BTCUSD -97K
US500 -2.4K
USDJPY -311
XAGUSD 240
GBPJPY -88
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +189.29 USD
Worst Trade: -106 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +597.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -378.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.72 × 471
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
Exness-MT5Real15
1.22 × 232
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real12
1.59 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.74 × 87
OctaFX-Real2
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.32 × 343
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
5.20 × 45
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
VantageInternational-Live
5.78 × 152
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
Exness-MT5Real28
6.00 × 7
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
6.14 × 192
14 più
This is intentional, not for subscriptions. It’s only for journaling the trades I’ve taken.


Anw, this is how I calculate risk per trade in this account. 


Risk = 10 × (round(balance/100) − 1)


It’s not exactly that amount, but roughly. 


That’s why you’ll see it grow a bit faster. But it’s very risky and takes skill to be right most of the time. 


There’s also a high chance the account could be blown if we get more than 10 losses in a row.


Most trades target a 1:3 RR.


All trades are analyzed and executed manually. The small EA percentage (Algo Trading) is just a risk calculator I built to make things easier—draw a line, drag-and-drop, then click buy or sell from that tool.


If it wins, I planned it! If it loses, my cat clicked it! Kidding wkwkwk 🤣


So, sit back and enjoy the ride! wkwkwk 🤣🤣

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 00:30
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.29 17:52
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2025.10.29 12:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.29 12:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 17:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.28 17:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Market Rider
999.99USD al mese
20%
0
0
USD
700
USD
4
54%
35
48%
12%
2.00
26.74
USD
46%
1:500
Copia

