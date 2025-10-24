- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
35
Profit Trade:
17 (48.57%)
Loss Trade:
18 (51.43%)
Best Trade:
189.29 USD
Worst Trade:
-106.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 870.73 USD (314 211 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-934.71 USD (129 825 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (597.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
597.70 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
11.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
65.93%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.30
Long Trade:
12 (34.29%)
Short Trade:
23 (65.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.00
Profitto previsto:
26.74 USD
Profitto medio:
110.04 USD
Perdita media:
-51.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-378.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-378.20 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
534.58%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.05 USD
Massimale:
407.77 USD (31.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.08% (399.71 USD)
Per equità:
6.76% (44.86 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|15
|XAUUSD
|13
|BTCUSD
|2
|US500
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|581
|XAUUSD
|541
|BTCUSD
|-120
|US500
|-56
|USDJPY
|-15
|XAGUSD
|11
|GBPJPY
|-7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|XAUUSD
|283K
|BTCUSD
|-97K
|US500
|-2.4K
|USDJPY
|-311
|XAGUSD
|240
|GBPJPY
|-88
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +189.29 USD
Worst Trade: -106 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +597.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -378.20 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.72 × 471
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.22 × 232
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.59 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.74 × 87
|
OctaFX-Real2
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.32 × 343
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.20 × 45
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.78 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|6.00 × 7
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|6.14 × 192
This is intentional, not for subscriptions. It’s only for journaling the trades I’ve taken.
Anw, this is how I calculate risk per trade in this account.
Risk = 10 × (round(balance/100) − 1)
It’s not exactly that amount, but roughly.
That’s why you’ll see it grow a bit faster. But it’s very risky and takes skill to be right most of the time.
There’s also a high chance the account could be blown if we get more than 10 losses in a row.
Most trades target a 1:3 RR.
All trades are analyzed and executed manually. The small EA percentage (Algo Trading) is just a risk calculator I built to make things easier—draw a line, drag-and-drop, then click buy or sell from that tool.
If it wins, I planned it! If it loses, my cat clicked it! Kidding wkwkwk 🤣
So, sit back and enjoy the ride! wkwkwk 🤣🤣
Non ci sono recensioni
