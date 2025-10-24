This is intentional, not for subscriptions. It’s only for journaling the trades I’ve taken.





Anw, this is how I calculate risk per trade in this account.





Risk = 10 × ( round (balance/ 100 ) − 1 )





It’s not exactly that amount, but roughly.





That’s why you’ll see it grow a bit faster. But it’s very risky and takes skill to be right most of the time.





There’s also a high chance the account could be blown if we get more than 10 losses in a row.





Most trades target a 1:3 RR.





All trades are analyzed and executed manually. The small EA percentage (Algo Trading) is just a risk calculator I built to make things easier—draw a line, drag-and-drop, then click buy or sell from that tool.





If it wins, I planned it! If it loses, my cat clicked it! Kidding wkwkwk 🤣





So, sit back and enjoy the ride! wkwkwk 🤣🤣

