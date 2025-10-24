SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GoldXfXX
Volker Minkenberg

GoldXfXX

Volker Minkenberg
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2
Profit Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
4 193.71 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 866.04 USD (5 074 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (4 866.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 866.04 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.36
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.99%
Ultimo trade:
56 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
2 433.02 USD
Profitto medio:
2 433.02 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
1.16% (1 215.03 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 5.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 193.71 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4 866.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Pricing:
The monthly subscription fee equals 25 % of the average monthly profit achieved since the signal’s launch.
Example: If the current average monthly profit is around $2 180, the subscription price is approximately $545 USD.
This approach keeps the pricing fair, transparent, and directly linked to the signal’s actual trading performance.

GoldFxx (MT4) – Forex & Gold (XAUUSD) with Controlled Risk

This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD).
The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management to maintain a balanced approach between opportunity and control, allowing flexibility across different market conditions.

Trading Style:

  • Primarily intraday trades, occasionally overnight positions

  • Clear stop-loss protection for each trade

  • Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours

Account & Leverage:
The signal runs on a $100 000 USD account with 1:200 leverage.
Subscribers are recommended to use a similar setup (at least 1:100) to realistically mirror trade sizes.

Important Notes:

  • There are no guarantees of profit; past performance is not indicative of future results.

  • Broker and slippage differences may cause slight variations in performance.

  • The strategy focuses on discipline, risk control, and consistency, not on short-term luck.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.24 14:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.24 14:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.24 12:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 12:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 12:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.24 12:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 12:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
