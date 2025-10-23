SegnaliSezioni
- Md Rashidul Hasan

My DarwinexZero Index

- Md Rashidul Hasan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
874
Profit Trade:
508 (58.12%)
Loss Trade:
366 (41.88%)
Best Trade:
3 966.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-5 693.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
143 270.99 USD (331 347 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-137 536.33 USD (60 281 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (17 774.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
17 774.31 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.30%
Ultimo trade:
19 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
67
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.21
Long Trade:
488 (55.84%)
Short Trade:
386 (44.16%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.04
Profitto previsto:
6.56 USD
Profitto medio:
282.03 USD
Perdita media:
-375.78 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
27 (-5 003.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10 323.20 USD (20)
Crescita mensile:
4.28%
Algo trading:
39%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
17 392.93 USD
Massimale:
27 904.90 USD (25.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.23% (27 884.02 USD)
Per equità:
1.92% (2 031.52 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NDX 157
GBPJPY 89
AUDCAD 65
EURUSD 62
GBPUSD 56
GBPAUD 54
USDJPY 52
GDAXI 45
AUDUSD 39
EURAUD 36
NZDCAD 35
XAUUSD 31
EURCAD 18
GBPCHF 17
GBPCAD 16
EURCHF 14
WS30 13
CHFJPY 10
USDCAD 10
EURGBP 9
NZDUSD 9
SP500 8
AUDJPY 7
NZDJPY 7
CADJPY 5
CADCHF 3
AUDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NDX 3.9K
GBPJPY 4.6K
AUDCAD -334
EURUSD -2.1K
GBPUSD 3.5K
GBPAUD -5.1K
USDJPY -7.6K
GDAXI 10K
AUDUSD 7.3K
EURAUD 1.7K
NZDCAD 483
XAUUSD -3.9K
EURCAD 35
GBPCHF -2.8K
GBPCAD 813
EURCHF 175
WS30 1.7K
CHFJPY -5.5K
USDCAD 4.6K
EURGBP 1.2K
NZDUSD -555
SP500 109
AUDJPY -1.8K
NZDJPY -1.5K
CADJPY -2.5K
CADCHF -140
AUDCHF -665
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NDX 56K
GBPJPY 4.8K
AUDCAD 6.4K
EURUSD 2.4K
GBPUSD 5.2K
GBPAUD 281
USDJPY 5.1K
GDAXI 5.1K
AUDUSD 6.2K
EURAUD 5.1K
NZDCAD 4.2K
XAUUSD -4.3K
EURCAD 4.5K
GBPCHF -154
GBPCAD 2.8K
EURCHF 1.4K
WS30 184
CHFJPY -506
USDCAD -912
EURGBP 195
NZDUSD -2.5K
SP500 273
AUDJPY -182
NZDJPY -522
CADJPY -546
CADCHF 149
AUDCHF -1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 966.42 USD
Worst Trade: -5 694 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17 774.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 003.50 USD

Signal Link: https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/QEVM/performance

This signal implements a disciplined, multi-timeframe trading strategy designed to capture sustained trends while carefully managing risk. The core logic combines trend-following indicators with momentum filters to enter the market in the direction of the dominant momentum.

Trades are primarily executed on swing timeframes (H4/D1), allowing the strategy to capture significant market moves while avoiding excessive noise. Risk management is paramount; each trade employs a strict stop-loss based on market volatility, and positions are sized to protect capital and ensure long-term sustainability. The goal is not to predict every market turn, but to achieve consistent, risk-adjusted returns through a systematic and unemotional approach.

Subscribe for a professional, hands-off approach to growing your portfolio.

2025.10.23 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
