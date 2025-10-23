SegnaliSezioni
Gratitude Shingange Maduna

The blue link Copy Trading

Gratitude Shingange Maduna
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
Trade245-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.13 ZAR
Worst Trade:
0.00 ZAR
Profitto lordo:
1.13 ZAR (9 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 ZAR
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (1.13 ZAR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1.13 ZAR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
85.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
134.72%
Ultimo trade:
47 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1.13 ZAR
Profitto medio:
1.13 ZAR
Perdita media:
0.00 ZAR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 ZAR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 ZAR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 ZAR
Massimale:
0.00 ZAR (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 ZAR)
Per equità:
30.82% (11.46 ZAR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 0
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.13 ZAR
Worst Trade: -0 ZAR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.13 ZAR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 ZAR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Trade245-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Strategy Description

Strategy Name: 1H Trend – 15M Order Block Entry (NY Session)

Concept:
This strategy follows the higher-timeframe (1-Hour) trend and executes entries on the 15-Minute chart after confirming structure and order block setups during the New York session. It aims to capture continuation moves in the direction of institutional order flow.

🔹 Rules

1. Trend Bias (1H):

  • Identify the overall trend on the 1-hour chart.

  • Only take trades in the direction of the trend:

    • Buy only if the 1H structure is bullish (HHs and HLs).

    • Sell only if the 1H structure is bearish (LHs and LLs).

2. Trading Session:

  • Active only during the New York session, starting after 8:30 AM EST.

  • No trades before 8:30 AM EST.

3. Entry Setup (15M):

  • Wait for a break of structure (BOS) on the 15-minute chart in the direction of the 1H trend.

  • After the BOS, identify the first Order Block (OB) or supply/demand zone that caused the break.

4. Trade Execution:
Buy Setup (1H bullish):

  • Wait for price to retrace back into the first bullish OB after a bullish BOS.

  • Entry: Buy at or inside the OB.

  • Stop-Loss: Below the OB.

  • Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.

Sell Setup (1H bearish):

  • Wait for price to retrace back into the first bearish OB after a bearish BOS.

  • Entry: Sell at or inside the OB.

  • Stop-Loss: Above the OB.

  • Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.

5. Filters & Conditions:

  • Use the 200 EMA as an additional trend filter:

    • Only buys when price is above the EMA.

    • Only sells when price is below the EMA.

  • Avoid trades when price is extended far from the EMA or beyond previous day’s high/low.

  • Limit to maximum 2 trades per day.


2025.10.23 14:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 14:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 14:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 14:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 14:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
