|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Trade245-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Strategy Description
Strategy Name: 1H Trend – 15M Order Block Entry (NY Session)
Concept:
This strategy follows the higher-timeframe (1-Hour) trend and executes entries on the 15-Minute chart after confirming structure and order block setups during the New York session. It aims to capture continuation moves in the direction of institutional order flow.
🔹 Rules
1. Trend Bias (1H):
-
Identify the overall trend on the 1-hour chart.
-
Only take trades in the direction of the trend:
-
Buy only if the 1H structure is bullish (HHs and HLs).
-
Sell only if the 1H structure is bearish (LHs and LLs).
-
2. Trading Session:
-
Active only during the New York session, starting after 8:30 AM EST.
-
No trades before 8:30 AM EST.
3. Entry Setup (15M):
-
Wait for a break of structure (BOS) on the 15-minute chart in the direction of the 1H trend.
-
After the BOS, identify the first Order Block (OB) or supply/demand zone that caused the break.
4. Trade Execution:
Buy Setup (1H bullish):
-
Wait for price to retrace back into the first bullish OB after a bullish BOS.
-
Entry: Buy at or inside the OB.
-
Stop-Loss: Below the OB.
-
Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.
Sell Setup (1H bearish):
-
Wait for price to retrace back into the first bearish OB after a bearish BOS.
-
Entry: Sell at or inside the OB.
-
Stop-Loss: Above the OB.
-
Take-Profit: 1:2 RR or next structure point.
5. Filters & Conditions:
-
Use the 200 EMA as an additional trend filter:
-
Only buys when price is above the EMA.
-
Only sells when price is below the EMA.
-
-
Avoid trades when price is extended far from the EMA or beyond previous day’s high/low.
-
Limit to maximum 2 trades per day.
