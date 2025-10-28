- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
22
Profit Trade:
20 (90.90%)
Loss Trade:
2 (9.09%)
Best Trade:
28 220.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-5 594.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
88 007.21 USD (32 563 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 025.65 USD (1 015 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (78 299.18 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
78 299.18 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.46
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
110.46%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
13.61
Long Trade:
4 (18.18%)
Short Trade:
18 (81.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
14.61
Profitto previsto:
3 726.43 USD
Profitto medio:
4 400.36 USD
Perdita media:
-3 012.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-6 025.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 025.65 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
81.98%
Algo trading:
9%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
6 025.65 USD (5.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.49% (6 025.65 USD)
Per equità:
16.50% (30 018.33 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|6
|EURJPY
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NDX
|13K
|EURJPY
|4.3K
|USDCAD
|-366
|XAUUSD
|38K
|XAGUSD
|15K
|GBPJPY
|5K
|USDCHF
|147
|AUDUSD
|45
|GBPUSD
|5.3K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NDX
|13K
|EURJPY
|875
|USDCAD
|54
|XAUUSD
|12K
|XAGUSD
|3.1K
|GBPJPY
|878
|USDCHF
|97
|AUDUSD
|39
|GBPUSD
|536
|USDJPY
|437
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +28 220.68 USD
Worst Trade: -5 595 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +78 299.18 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6 025.65 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
Trading Strategy Memorandum
Executive Summary
This trading strategy is designed to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns through disciplined foreign exchange trading. By managing 8–10 currency pairs concurrently, it achieves diversification while maintaining strict risk parameters. Daily portfolio exposure is capped at 2%, with individual trades limited to 0.5% of account equity.
Capital growth is driven by a compounding model, allowing position sizing to scale as equity increases. The strategy is suitable for accounts with a minimum of USD 1,000 (mini lots) or USD 5,000 (standard lots), with a minimum leverage requirement of 30:1 to ensure margin efficiency.
The approach emphasizes capital preservation first, growth second — making it well-suited for investors seeking steady performance through structured risk management and disciplined execution.
1. Objective
The objective of this strategy is to generate consistent capital appreciation through disciplined foreign exchange trading. The approach emphasizes strict risk management and controlled exposure while employing compounding techniques to accelerate long-term account growth.
2. Strategy Overview
The strategy actively manages 8–10 currency pairs concurrently, ensuring diversification across correlated and non-correlated assets. Trade entries and exits are systematically governed by technical and risk parameters to minimize drawdowns and optimize returns.
3. Risk Management
Daily Risk Cap: Total portfolio exposure is limited to a maximum of 2% of account equity per trading day.
Per-Trade Risk: Individual position risk is restricted to 0.5% of equity, thereby reducing vulnerability to adverse market movements.
Compounding Mechanism: Position sizing dynamically scales with account equity, allowing for progressive capital growth while maintaining defined risk thresholds.
4. Capital Requirements
To ensure effective execution and risk adherence, the following minimum account sizes are recommended:
USD 1,000 for mini-lot execution
USD 5,000 for standard-lot execution
A minimum leverage ratio of 30:1 is required to maintain margin efficiency and to facilitate the simultaneous management of multiple currency pairs.
5. Execution Parameters
Trades are executed with precise risk-to-reward ratios, applying systematic stop-loss and take-profit placements to align with the overarching risk management framework. The strategy prioritizes capital preservation while seeking consistent, compounding returns over time.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
150USD al mese
82%
0
0
USD
USD
182K
USD
USD
2
9%
22
90%
100%
14.60
3 726.43
USD
USD
16%
1:200