Albert Kuipers

The gold Oracle

Albert Kuipers
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
79
Profit Trade:
66 (83.54%)
Loss Trade:
13 (16.46%)
Best Trade:
601.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-539.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 109.52 USD (24 871 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 167.00 USD (7 216 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (329.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 067.21 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
38 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.57
Long Trade:
19 (24.05%)
Short Trade:
60 (75.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.66
Profitto previsto:
24.59 USD
Profitto medio:
47.11 USD
Perdita media:
-89.77 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-167.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-755.00 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
220.68%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.54 USD
Massimale:
755.00 USD (40.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 33
XAUUSD 29
GBPUSD 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 9
XAUUSD 1.9K
GBPUSD 8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 570
XAUUSD 17K
GBPUSD 469
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +601.65 USD
Worst Trade: -540 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +329.29 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -167.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.72 × 110
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 1865
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.24 × 322
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.25 × 717
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.33 × 650
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.35 × 150
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
48 più
The Gold Oracle – A1 XAU/USD Scalp System

Description
The Gold Oracle is an institutional-grade smart-money scalp system trading XAU/USD (Gold) during the London & New York sessions.
It combines liquidity sweeps, BOS (Break of Structure), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, volume, and ATR filters to deliver ultra-precise entries with a win rate above 90%.
All trades are executed only on XAU/USD and are completely manual (handmade) — no automation, no bots.

Core Settings
⚙️ Timeframes: M1–M5
📈 Direction: Trend-based only (EMA 200 filter)
🕒 Sessions: 07:00–11:30 UTC & 13:00–17:00 UTC
🚫 No trades within 90 min of high-impact USD or Gold news
📊 Risk per trade: 0.5–1 %
🎯 R:R ≥ 1:2 (TP1 = 2R / TP2 = 3R)
🔒 No martingale, grid, or averaging

Why Follow
💰 Minimum balance: $200 • Maximum drawdown: 35 % (hard stop)
✅ Professional, risk-controlled manual execution
✅ Fast institutional scalps after liquidity sweeps
✅ Fully transparent & news-filtered
✅ Designed for consistent growth and low-risk performance

👉 Join The Gold Oracle – trade gold with precision, discipline & consistency.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.22 20:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
