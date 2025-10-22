The Gold Oracle – A1 XAU/USD Scalp System

Description

The Gold Oracle is an institutional-grade smart-money scalp system trading XAU/USD (Gold) during the London & New York sessions.

It combines liquidity sweeps, BOS (Break of Structure), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, volume, and ATR filters to deliver ultra-precise entries with a win rate above 90%.

All trades are executed only on XAU/USD and are completely manual (handmade) — no automation, no bots.

Core Settings

⚙️ Timeframes: M1–M5

📈 Direction: Trend-based only (EMA 200 filter)

🕒 Sessions: 07:00–11:30 UTC & 13:00–17:00 UTC

🚫 No trades within 90 min of high-impact USD or Gold news

📊 Risk per trade: 0.5–1 %

🎯 R:R ≥ 1:2 (TP1 = 2R / TP2 = 3R)

🔒 No martingale, grid, or averaging

Why Follow

💰 Minimum balance: $200 • Maximum drawdown: 35 % (hard stop)

✅ Professional, risk-controlled manual execution

✅ Fast institutional scalps after liquidity sweeps

✅ Fully transparent & news-filtered

✅ Designed for consistent growth and low-risk performance

👉 Join The Gold Oracle – trade gold with precision, discipline & consistency.