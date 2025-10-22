SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / NeoTech Mine Gold
Anh Phan

NeoTech Mine Gold

Anh Phan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 121%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
35 (92.10%)
Loss Trade:
3 (7.89%)
Best Trade:
14.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-54.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
146.41 USD (10 348 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-69.09 USD (1 919 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (140.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
140.81 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.34
Attività di trading:
97.74%
Massimo carico di deposito:
299.67%
Ultimo trade:
16 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.41
Long Trade:
14 (36.84%)
Short Trade:
24 (63.16%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.12
Profitto previsto:
2.03 USD
Profitto medio:
4.18 USD
Perdita media:
-23.03 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-10.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-54.48 USD (1)
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.02 USD
Massimale:
54.90 USD (27.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.88% (54.90 USD)
Per equità:
87.61% (124.15 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 78
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 8.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.14 USD
Worst Trade: -54 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +140.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.13 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.20 × 5
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.73 × 415
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.28 × 72
RoboForex-ECN
4.37 × 1068
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
FBS-Real
4.88 × 16
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.81 × 1429
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
Exness-MT5Real23
6.09 × 184
OxSecurities-Live
6.15 × 125
27 più
    • I am currently managing UK funds, FTMO, THE5, AXI SELECT, Neotech, DARWIN ZERO .
    • With a capital of $100, you can copy at a volume ratio of x1 .
    • Your account's leverage should be at least 1:500 or more to ensure that the signals are copied in the correct proportion to maximize profitability.
    • My signal work best with these brokers: Icmarket, Neotech, Exness, Axitrader , Tickmill , FXTM …
    • I'm currently trading with Neotech Invest.
    • They funded me $500.000 for this system, check it out:    https://analysis.neotechltd.com/trader/fxce-mt5-direct/519a7521-48db-492e-8b40-aad47dc4d114?t=1755719976000
    • Please contact me on Telegram at https://t.me/Anh219   - Thank you for your interest in my trading system.










Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.22 18:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 18:11
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 18:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 18:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 17:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 17:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 17:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 17:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 17:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
