SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / QuantumPivot
Azhar Fauzi Noor

QuantumPivot

Azhar Fauzi Noor
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
Monex-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Best Trade:
71.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-116.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
202.13 USD (9 145 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-192.30 USD (7 919 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (91.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
91.23 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
78.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.80%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.06
Long Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
1.09 USD
Profitto medio:
40.43 USD
Perdita media:
-48.08 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-157.49 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-157.49 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.35%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
87.29 USD
Massimale:
158.18 USD (42.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.60% (158.03 USD)
Per equità:
33.31% (109.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.m 10
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.m 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +71.20 USD
Worst Trade: -117 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +91.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -157.49 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

QuantumPivot is an automated signal system based on AI algorithms that adapts TradingCentral's analysis methodology. Its strategy focuses on price movements against Pivot Levels, supported by technical indicators such as the 20/50 Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and RSI Divergence.

QuantumPivot is designed to detect reversal zones and momentum continuation using a quantum predictive approach—transforming volatility data into highly accurate trading opportunities.

⚙️ Main Strategy

Pivot Framework Recognition
The system reads price structure against key support and resistance levels (S1, S2, R1, R2).
➤ Buy bias occurs when price breaks through the lower pivot line and the RSI reverses upward.
➤ Sell bias is activated when price fails to break through the upper pivot zone and the RSI declines.

Confluence Detection
The combination of the 20-day moving average (MA), 50-day moving average (MA), and Bollinger Bands is used to validate trend direction:

MA Cross + Breakout Band → Initial confirmation of a reversal.

Re-entry signal when price retests the pivot with RSI > 50.

RSI Quantum Divergence
AI detects micro-divergences to predict momentum reversals before they appear on a manual chart.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.23 18:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 17:21
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 06:51
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 18:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 18:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.22 17:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.22 17:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.22 15:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 15:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 15:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.22 15:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 15:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
QuantumPivot
30USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
310
USD
1
11%
9
55%
78%
1.05
1.09
USD
43%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.