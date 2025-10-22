- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Best Trade:
71.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-116.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
202.13 USD (9 145 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-192.30 USD (7 919 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (91.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
91.23 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
78.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.80%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.06
Long Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.05
Profitto previsto:
1.09 USD
Profitto medio:
40.43 USD
Perdita media:
-48.08 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-157.49 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-157.49 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.35%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
87.29 USD
Massimale:
158.18 USD (42.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
42.60% (158.03 USD)
Per equità:
33.31% (109.86 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.m
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.m
|10
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.m
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +71.20 USD
Worst Trade: -117 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +91.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -157.49 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Monex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
QuantumPivot is an automated signal system based on AI algorithms that adapts TradingCentral's analysis methodology. Its strategy focuses on price movements against Pivot Levels, supported by technical indicators such as the 20/50 Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and RSI Divergence.
QuantumPivot is designed to detect reversal zones and momentum continuation using a quantum predictive approach—transforming volatility data into highly accurate trading opportunities.
⚙️ Main Strategy
Pivot Framework Recognition
The system reads price structure against key support and resistance levels (S1, S2, R1, R2).
➤ Buy bias occurs when price breaks through the lower pivot line and the RSI reverses upward.
➤ Sell bias is activated when price fails to break through the upper pivot zone and the RSI declines.
Confluence Detection
The combination of the 20-day moving average (MA), 50-day moving average (MA), and Bollinger Bands is used to validate trend direction:
MA Cross + Breakout Band → Initial confirmation of a reversal.
Re-entry signal when price retests the pivot with RSI > 50.
RSI Quantum Divergence
AI detects micro-divergences to predict momentum reversals before they appear on a manual chart.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
USD
310
USD
USD
1
11%
9
55%
78%
1.05
1.09
USD
USD
43%
1:500