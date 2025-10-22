QuantumPivot is an automated signal system based on AI algorithms that adapts TradingCentral's analysis methodology. Its strategy focuses on price movements against Pivot Levels, supported by technical indicators such as the 20/50 Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and RSI Divergence.





QuantumPivot is designed to detect reversal zones and momentum continuation using a quantum predictive approach—transforming volatility data into highly accurate trading opportunities.





⚙️ Main Strategy





Pivot Framework Recognition

The system reads price structure against key support and resistance levels (S1, S2, R1, R2).

➤ Buy bias occurs when price breaks through the lower pivot line and the RSI reverses upward.

➤ Sell bias is activated when price fails to break through the upper pivot zone and the RSI declines.





Confluence Detection

The combination of the 20-day moving average (MA), 50-day moving average (MA), and Bollinger Bands is used to validate trend direction:





MA Cross + Breakout Band → Initial confirmation of a reversal.





Re-entry signal when price retests the pivot with RSI > 50.





RSI Quantum Divergence

AI detects micro-divergences to predict momentum reversals before they appear on a manual chart.