Hadj Ahmed Slimani

AtlasTrader

Hadj Ahmed Slimani
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 61%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
112
Profit Trade:
74 (66.07%)
Loss Trade:
38 (33.93%)
Best Trade:
8.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
63.64 USD (153 406 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-47.18 USD (111 829 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (6.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8.70 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
97.74%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.57%
Ultimo trade:
16 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
104
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.73
Long Trade:
57 (50.89%)
Short Trade:
55 (49.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
0.15 USD
Profitto medio:
0.86 USD
Perdita media:
-1.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-3.67 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.49 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
61.07%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.42 USD
Massimale:
9.49 USD (49.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.76% (9.49 USD)
Per equità:
7.04% (2.62 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30m 56
USTECm 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30m -6
USTECm 23
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30m 2.6K
USTECm 39K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.70 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.67 USD

AtlasTrader is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades the correlation between US30 (Dow Jones) and US100 (Nasdaq). It opens paired positions with adaptive money management, a structured recovery system, and volatilityâ€‘aware behavior.

Core principles:
- **M15 trend analysis** on at least one index to enable trading.
- **Volatility detection** using short vs long ATR; applies small lot boosts under explosive conditions.
- **Correlated trading**: the more volatile index follows its trend; the other index takes the opposite side.
- **Intelligent lots** and **progressive recovery** with safeguards.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.22 12:53
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:37888
2025.10.22 11:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 11:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
