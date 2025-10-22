- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
112
Profit Trade:
74 (66.07%)
Loss Trade:
38 (33.93%)
Best Trade:
8.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
63.64 USD (153 406 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-47.18 USD (111 829 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (6.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
8.70 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
97.74%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.57%
Ultimo trade:
16 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
104
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.73
Long Trade:
57 (50.89%)
Short Trade:
55 (49.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.35
Profitto previsto:
0.15 USD
Profitto medio:
0.86 USD
Perdita media:
-1.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-3.67 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.49 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
61.07%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.42 USD
Massimale:
9.49 USD (49.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.76% (9.49 USD)
Per equità:
7.04% (2.62 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30m
|56
|USTECm
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30m
|-6
|USTECm
|23
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30m
|2.6K
|USTECm
|39K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.70 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.67 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
AtlasTrader is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades the correlation between US30 (Dow Jones) and US100 (Nasdaq). It opens paired positions with adaptive money management, a structured recovery system, and volatilityâ€‘aware behavior.
Core principles:
- **M15 trend analysis** on at least one index to enable trading.
- **Volatility detection** using short vs long ATR; applies small lot boosts under explosive conditions.
- **Correlated trading**: the more volatile index follows its trend; the other index takes the opposite side.
- **Intelligent lots** and **progressive recovery** with safeguards.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
61%
0
0
USD
USD
46
USD
USD
2
78%
112
66%
98%
1.34
0.15
USD
USD
50%
1:500