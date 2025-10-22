AtlasTrader is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades the correlation between US30 (Dow Jones) and US100 (Nasdaq). It opens paired positions with adaptive money management, a structured recovery system, and volatilityâ€‘aware behavior.



Core principles:

- **M15 trend analysis** on at least one index to enable trading.

- **Volatility detection** using short vs long ATR; applies small lot boosts under explosive conditions.

- **Correlated trading**: the more volatile index follows its trend; the other index takes the opposite side.

- **Intelligent lots** and **progressive recovery** with safeguards.



