🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - Gold Breakout Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading · Transparent Parameters

🔍 Signal Objective

This signal is based on the proven MAX XAUUSD EA, aiming to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream through a fully automated breakout strategy within 18-24 months.

📌 Core Strategy Advantages

✅ Automated Execution: Powered by the "MAX XAUUSD" EA, ensuring disciplined trading with no emotional interference.

✅ Verified Parameters: Utilizes recommended Parameter Set 2, delivering stable performance across various market conditions.

✅ Small Stop Loss, Large Take Profit: Strictly controls per-trade risk while pursuing high reward-to-risk ratios.

✅ Optimized Take Profit & Stop Loss: Precisely set targets to rationally navigate market fluctuations.

✅ Proven Live Results: Real, non-curve-fitted data with reliable and consistent performance.

🎯 Strategy Parameter Details (Recommended Settings)

EA Name : MAX XAUUSD

Parameter Set : Recommended Set 2

Core Parameters:

A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150

✅ Feel free to download the EA for backtesting! All data is transparent and performance is verifiable.

✅ For long-term independent use, we recommend purchasing the program for a one-time solution.

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options

Basic Copy Trading : Fixed 0.01 lots, suitable for small accounts or low-risk trials.

Multiplier Option : Users can adjust copy multiples based on their capital size.

Capital Requirement : Increase 1x copy trading额度 for every 300U or 500U .

Recommended Tools : Use the official MQL5 copy trading feature for stable execution.

Broker Suggestion: Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage.

📌 Suitable For

✔ Traders seeking stable passive income

✔ All capital sizes supported with flexible configurations

✔ Rational users willing to backtest, verify, and potentially purchase the program

📌 Risk Management

Fixed Lot Baseline : Recommended copy baseline of 0.01 lots for controllable risk.

Stop Loss First : Every trade enters with a predefined stop loss.

Proportional Risk Control : Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of equity.

No Martingale, No High-Frequency: Pure trend breakout logic.

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

Starting Capital : 300U (flexible configurations available)

Monthly Target Return : ≥30%

Typical Reward-to-Risk Ratio : ≥5:1

Target Timeline: Achieve salary-replacement income within 18-24 months

Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results.