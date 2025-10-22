SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / MAX XAUUSD P2
Peng Peng Gao

MAX XAUUSD P2

Peng Peng Gao
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 199 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 322%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
37
Profit Trade:
11 (29.72%)
Loss Trade:
26 (70.27%)
Best Trade:
209.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
923.36 USD (45 750 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-235.91 USD (18 687 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (580.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
580.26 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
24.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.03%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
38
Tempo di attesa medio:
50 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
10.64
Long Trade:
22 (59.46%)
Short Trade:
15 (40.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.91
Profitto previsto:
18.58 USD
Profitto medio:
83.94 USD
Perdita media:
-9.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-64.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-64.62 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
322.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
42.90 USD
Massimale:
64.62 USD (7.15%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.45% (42.90 USD)
Per equità:
2.10% (6.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 687
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 27K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +209.65 USD
Worst Trade: -16 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +580.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -64.62 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
13.00 × 1
Exness-Real
15.09 × 70
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - Gold Breakout Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading · Transparent Parameters

🔍 Signal Objective
This signal is based on the proven MAX XAUUSD EA, aiming to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream through a fully automated breakout strategy within 18-24 months.

📌 Core Strategy Advantages

 Automated Execution: Powered by the "MAX XAUUSD" EA, ensuring disciplined trading with no emotional interference.
 Verified Parameters: Utilizes recommended Parameter Set 2, delivering stable performance across various market conditions.
 Small Stop Loss, Large Take Profit: Strictly controls per-trade risk while pursuing high reward-to-risk ratios.
 Optimized Take Profit & Stop Loss: Precisely set targets to rationally navigate market fluctuations.
 Proven Live Results: Real, non-curve-fitted data with reliable and consistent performance.

🎯 Strategy Parameter Details (Recommended Settings)

  • EA Name: MAX XAUUSD

  • Parameter Set: Recommended Set 2

  • Core Parameters:
    A1=120, A2=0, A3=3.6, A4=0.6, A5=7, A6=0, A7=150

✅ Feel free to download the EA for backtesting! All data is transparent and performance is verifiable.
✅ For long-term independent use, we recommend purchasing the program for a one-time solution.

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options

  • Basic Copy Trading: Fixed 0.01 lots, suitable for small accounts or low-risk trials.

  • Multiplier Option: Users can adjust copy multiples based on their capital size.

  • Capital Requirement: Increase 1x copy trading额度 for every 300U or 500U.

  • Recommended Tools: Use the official MQL5 copy trading feature for stable execution.

  • Broker Suggestion: Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage.

📌 Suitable For

✔ Traders seeking stable passive income
✔ All capital sizes supported with flexible configurations
✔ Rational users willing to backtest, verify, and potentially purchase the program

📌 Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot Baseline: Recommended copy baseline of 0.01 lots for controllable risk.

  • Stop Loss First: Every trade enters with a predefined stop loss.

  • Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of equity.

  • No Martingale, No High-Frequency: Pure trend breakout logic.

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

  • Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configurations available)

  • Monthly Target Return: ≥30%

  • Typical Reward-to-Risk Ratio: ≥5:1

  • Target Timeline: Achieve salary-replacement income within 18-24 months

Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.22 10:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 10:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 10:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
