SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GoldVeritas Premium
Febri Eka Sulistyani

GoldVeritas Premium

Febri Eka Sulistyani
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 16%
Headway-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
105
Profit Trade:
68 (64.76%)
Loss Trade:
37 (35.24%)
Best Trade:
123.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
617.85 USD (15 011 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-150.29 USD (7 341 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (8.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
371.47 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
27.72%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.58%
Ultimo trade:
2 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
108
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
9.35
Long Trade:
21 (20.00%)
Short Trade:
84 (80.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.11
Profitto previsto:
4.45 USD
Profitto medio:
9.09 USD
Perdita media:
-4.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-3.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-50.00 USD (4)
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
50.00 USD (1.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.47% (50.00 USD)
Per equità:
3.62% (122.94 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 468
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 7.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +123.96 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Headway-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.67 × 3
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

GoldVeritas is a professional copy trading service focused on XAU/USD (Gold) trading.

Designed for traders who value security, transparency, and consistent performance, GoldVeritas applies a proven strategy with strict risk management and high-precision trade execution.

With a data-driven approach and deep experience in the gold market, GoldVeritas is committed to delivering steady long-term growth — not just short-term gains.

Join today and experience how professional trading discipline can work for you — let our strategy generate profits while you sit back and enjoy the results.


Join Channel: t.me/GoldVeritasCT


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.21 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 17:22
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 17:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GoldVeritas Premium
30USD al mese
16%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
1
93%
105
64%
28%
4.11
4.45
USD
4%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.