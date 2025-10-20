SegnaliSezioni
Haval Ali Mamar Mamar

MamarHaval

Haval Ali Mamar Mamar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 97 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2
Profit Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
132.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
249.00 USD (511 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (249.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
249.00 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
20.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.42%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
53 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
124.50 USD
Profitto medio:
124.50 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
4.53%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
17.17% (964.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 249
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 511
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +132.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +249.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.11 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.50 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.51 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.70 × 169
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.80 × 5
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.41 × 274
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.76 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.77 × 752
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.92 × 322
KeyToMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.12 × 2187
JustForex-Live2
2.14 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.14 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 8
2.29 × 7
ICTrading-Live29
2.40 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.97 × 60
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 8
AUSForex-Live 2
3.20 × 10
EBCGroup-Live
3.33 × 18
44 più
Haval Mamar — Entrepreneur, Investor, Financial Strategist, and Humanitarian

Born: January 8, 1997 
Birthplace: Erbil, Kurdistan Region
Residence: Kyiv, Ukraine  
|Net Profits: ≈ $1.2 million

Haval Mamar is a Kurdish-born entrepreneur, professional investor, and financial strategist based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Known for his disciplined trading in U.S. stocks and gold, he has built a diverse investment portfolio across the U.S. and Frankfurt stock exchanges, achieving cumulative net profits exceeding $1.2 million by 2025.

He holds two master’s degrees in International Business and International Relations, and is currently a PhD candidate at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, specializing in international economics and market strategy. His academic work often focuses on the intersection of global finance, geopolitical dynamics, and sustainable business models.

Beyond finance, Haval Mamar is widely recognized for his humanitarian and journalistic work during the war in Ukraine. He has volunteered with the United Nations and international NGOs, organized humanitarian aid across five countries, and provided analytical reporting on Ukraine’s situation to Kurdish and global media outlets.

As an independent market analyst, Mamar regularly publishes insights on gold trends, U.S. equities, and geopolitical risk impacts on emerging markets. He has earned a reputation as a transparent and ethical investor, combining analytical precision with humanitarian purpose.

Fluent in Kurdish, English, Ukrainian, Russian, and Arabic, and currently learning German and Italian, he represents a new generation of global entrepreneurs bridging financial intelligence with social responsibility.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.20 22:06
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.20 22:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 22:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
