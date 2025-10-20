Haval Mamar — Entrepreneur, Investor, Financial Strategist, and Humanitarian





Born: January 8, 1997

Birthplace: Erbil, Kurdistan Region

Residence: Kyiv, Ukraine

|Net Profits: ≈ $1.2 million





Haval Mamar is a Kurdish-born entrepreneur, professional investor, and financial strategist based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Known for his disciplined trading in U.S. stocks and gold, he has built a diverse investment portfolio across the U.S. and Frankfurt stock exchanges, achieving cumulative net profits exceeding $1.2 million by 2025.





He holds two master’s degrees in International Business and International Relations, and is currently a PhD candidate at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, specializing in international economics and market strategy. His academic work often focuses on the intersection of global finance, geopolitical dynamics, and sustainable business models.





Beyond finance, Haval Mamar is widely recognized for his humanitarian and journalistic work during the war in Ukraine. He has volunteered with the United Nations and international NGOs, organized humanitarian aid across five countries, and provided analytical reporting on Ukraine’s situation to Kurdish and global media outlets.





As an independent market analyst, Mamar regularly publishes insights on gold trends, U.S. equities, and geopolitical risk impacts on emerging markets. He has earned a reputation as a transparent and ethical investor, combining analytical precision with humanitarian purpose.





Fluent in Kurdish, English, Ukrainian, Russian, and Arabic, and currently learning German and Italian, he represents a new generation of global entrepreneurs bridging financial intelligence with social responsibility.



