Pongsakorn Kaewarun

Gold Ai 2025

Pongsakorn Kaewarun
0 recensioni
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 300 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -68%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 032
Profit Trade:
1 274 (62.69%)
Loss Trade:
758 (37.30%)
Best Trade:
25.46 USD
Worst Trade:
-45.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 095.89 USD (15 897 835 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 864.54 USD (314 996 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (87.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
175.06 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
20.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
406.52%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
228
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.28
Long Trade:
1 278 (62.89%)
Short Trade:
754 (37.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.11 USD
Profitto medio:
3.21 USD
Perdita media:
-5.10 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
109 (-793.60 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-793.60 USD (109)
Crescita mensile:
-29.91%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
59.12 USD
Massimale:
824.82 USD (72.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
92.39% (824.82 USD)
Per equità:
49.14% (306.75 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD# 1950
BRENTCash 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD# 423
BRENTCash -14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD# 64K
BRENTCash -33
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +25.46 USD
Worst Trade: -46 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 109
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +87.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -793.60 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

GOLD AI 2025: Intelligent Gold Trading

Welcome to the GOLD AI 2025, an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD).

Our strategy is built around a proprietary Artificial Intelligence model that analyzes market conditions to make smart, data-driven decisions. The system is designed for stable, long-term growth by combining high-probability signals with a robust, built-in risk management framework.

Core Strategy

  • AI-Powered Decisions: The bot's "brain" is a machine-learning model that constantly scans the market for ideal trading setups.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: We identify the dominant, long-term market trend on a higher timeframe and then patiently wait for a precise, high-probability entry signal on a lower timeframe.

  • Trend Following: The strategy is designed to trade in harmony with the main market momentum, aiming to capture significant moves while filtering out low-quality "noise."

Risk Management: Our First Priority

Safety and capital preservation are at the heart of this strategy.

  1. Mandatory Stop Loss: Every single trade is protected with a pre-defined Stop Loss from the moment it is opened.

  2. One Trade at a Time: The EA will only open one position at a time. We strictly avoid risky techniques like grid, martingale, or averaging down.

  3. Smart Cooldown Feature: After a position is closed by a Stop Loss, the AI automatically enters a "cooldown" period. This intelligent feature prevents "revenge trading" and forces the bot to wait for more stable market conditions before re-engaging.

  4. Active Trade Management: The AI doesn't just "set and forget." It actively monitors the confidence level of an open trade. If the market dynamics change and confidence drops, the EA is designed to exit the position early to protect capital.

Join us for a disciplined, intelligent, and safety-focused approach to trading gold.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.10 08:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 07:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 06:50
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 06:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.20 13:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.20 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 13:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
