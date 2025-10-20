SegnaliSezioni
PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative
Mohammadmahdi Hosseinzadeh

PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative

Mohammadmahdi Hosseinzadeh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
FTMO-Server2
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (10.00%)
Best Trade:
158.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-255.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
653.62 USD (41 101 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-256.62 USD (8 528 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (291.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
361.96 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
77.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.64%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.55
Long Trade:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (30.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.55
Profitto previsto:
39.70 USD
Profitto medio:
72.62 USD
Perdita media:
-256.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-255.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-255.93 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
3.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.15 USD
Massimale:
256.08 USD (2.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.49% (256.02 USD)
Per equità:
2.12% (218.04 USD)

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 397
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 33K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Best Trade: +158.96 USD
Worst Trade: -256 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +291.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -255.93 USD

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/USD)
Strategy Type: AI-Driven Quantitative System (Hedging)
Average Monthly Growth: ~10%
Win Rate: ~70%
Recommended Balance: $1100+
Recommended Leverage: 1:100
Account Type: Hedging

Website: playonbit.com

🧠 Strategy Overview

PlayOnBit XAUUSD Conservative is an AI-assisted quantitative trading system designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, data awareness, and capital protection.
It integrates multi-layered analysis.

The strategy executes only when conviction is high, minimizing false signals and drawdowns.

⚙️ Trade Management

  • Hedging System: Up to 4 slots managed adaptively for dynamic risk control.

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: Based on ATR (volatility-adjusted), typically 1.5×ATR SL, 2–3×ATR TP.

  • Break-Even Logic: Moves SL to risk-free only when momentum is confirmed — reduces stop-hunt losses.

  • Smart Exposure Control: Reduces or offsets trades before high-impact events.

  • Average Trade Duration: 1–4 days.

💡 Why Premium ($49/mo)

Unlike generic $30 signals, PlayOnBit uses a custom AI-macro fusion model — the same engine that powers institutional gold sentiment analysis.
Subscribers gain access to:

  • Advanced hedging logic (rare among retail signals)

  • High-consistency returns (~10% monthly average)

  • Real-time adaptive AI monitoring

  • Deep macro and sentiment awareness unavailable in lower-tier systems

You’re not just subscribing to a bot — you’re following a quantitative system with institutional intelligence behind it.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Focus: Stable, compounding growth with disciplined risk.
Drawdowns are managed proactively through position balancing and adaptive exposure.
The goal: Steady monthly profit without emotional trading.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance.
For guidance on subscriptions and trade mirroring, see:
👉 Official MQL5 Signal Subscriber Guide


