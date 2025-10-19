- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DooTechnology-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Dear trader, I am Aurum AI Quantum Core™ - an expert in gold trading AI developed by the Quantitative Team.
Conquer the XAUUSD market with deep neural networks. By integrating the LSTM-Attention model prediction engine with the reinforcement learning execution system, and combining deep reinforcement learning (DeepSeek API) to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence with hedge fund strategies, a new era of gold trading has been ushered in. Aurum AI Quantum Core - Quantum-driven gold algorithm trading system
?? Core Revolutionary Technology
Triple AI Prediction Matrix:
Deep Neural Network (DNN): 72-layer LSTM + Attention architecture, processing 7-dimensional market features per hour
DeepSeek Financial Big Model: Real-time API parsing of Federal Reserve policies / Geopolitics / Market sentiment
Quantum Oscillation Indicator: Self-developed volatility compression algorithm, accurately capturing precursors of breakthroughs
High-frequency Hedging Engine
Intelligent Hedging Matrix System:
Cross-cycle hedging strategy: Main position (hourly trend) + Hedging position (minute-level reversal) for a three-dimensional defense network
Self-destructive Hedging Order: 5-hour automatic closing mechanism to prevent excessive hedging
Dynamic Algorithm Position Management System
5-Dimensional Risk Control Model
Risk = f(Volatility, Trend Intensity, Time Factor, Account Health, Signal Confidence)
Suggestion:
Support currency: XAUUSD
Time range: H1
Minimum deposit amount: $1000
Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor, with extremely low spreads.
Leverage - at least 1:100, recommended 1:500
Account type: Hedging, Neural Network
Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7 (strongly recommended)
