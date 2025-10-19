SegnaliSezioni
Arun Muthu Kumaran

Fortune9

Arun Muthu Kumaran
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MEXAtlantic-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Welcome to Fortune 9, a professional MT5 signal service led by Dr. Arun, combining technical precision, disciplined execution, and a structured risk–reward framework.


Every trade is selected through a multi-confirmation process that integrates directional bias, market structure alignment, and price reaction at high-value zones. The system focuses on quality over quantity, identifying asymmetric setups with clearly defined risk and logical exits.


Trade entries are not random — they are based on measured momentum shifts and institutional price behavior, allowing consistent capture of short- to medium-term trends while minimizing drawdowns.


Position sizing and exposure are managed dynamically to preserve equity during volatility while maximizing profit potential during high-probability conditions.


Fortune 9 is built for traders who seek transparency, reliability, and consistent performance — not hype.

Each signal reflects a balance of technical accuracy, patience, and precision timing — the foundation of sustainable trading.


Fortune 9 — Engineering Fortune through Precision.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.19 06:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.19 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.19 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
