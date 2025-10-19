- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MEXAtlantic-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Welcome to Fortune 9, a professional MT5 signal service led by Dr. Arun, combining technical precision, disciplined execution, and a structured risk–reward framework.
Every trade is selected through a multi-confirmation process that integrates directional bias, market structure alignment, and price reaction at high-value zones. The system focuses on quality over quantity, identifying asymmetric setups with clearly defined risk and logical exits.
Trade entries are not random — they are based on measured momentum shifts and institutional price behavior, allowing consistent capture of short- to medium-term trends while minimizing drawdowns.
Position sizing and exposure are managed dynamically to preserve equity during volatility while maximizing profit potential during high-probability conditions.
Fortune 9 is built for traders who seek transparency, reliability, and consistent performance — not hype.
Each signal reflects a balance of technical accuracy, patience, and precision timing — the foundation of sustainable trading.
Fortune 9 — Engineering Fortune through Precision.