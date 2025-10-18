I connected the terminal to a locally located LLM through a chain

MQL5 Expert --> Local Python Server --> Local LM Studio with a loaded model https://huggingface.co/openai/gpt-oss-20b

It is currently traded only on the MOEX and only on Aeroflot, but I will expand it in the future

Signal for my own observation

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 20/10/25



At

the

moment

,

100

candles

are being

transferred

on

the

H4

timeframe

.

This

gives

you

a

story

in

about

16

days

.

I

would

like

to

transfer

more

,

for

example

,

for

the

last

3

months

.

I

'll

redo

it

.

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 21/10/25

I started transmitting 300 candlesticks on the H4 timeframe, but the context turned out to be too long and led to an error on the LLM, so I temporarily switched to the IBM4 Granite 4H Tiny model. This model doesn't have the ability to think, so I need to consider upgrading the hardware. Currently, 40GB of memory isn't enough to work and maintain the LLM infrastructure simultaneously. I'll keep the system running until the end of the week and then collect statistics. In the next update, I will send information about the last five trades to the LLM.



