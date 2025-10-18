- Crescita
- Valore del Portafoglio
- Equità
- Portfolio
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|RMU4
|37
|AFLT
|8
|BRU4
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|RMU4
|-7
|AFLT
|0
|BRU4
|0
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|RMU4
|-235
|AFLT
|-78
|BRU4
|-1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FINAM-AO" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
I connected the terminal to a locally located LLM through a chain
MQL5 Expert --> Local Python Server --> Local LM Studio with a loaded model https://huggingface.co/openai/gpt-oss-20b
It is currently traded only on the MOEX and only on Aeroflot, but I will expand it in the future
Signal for my own observation
-------------------------------------------------------------------- 20/10/25
-------------------------------------------------------------------- 21/10/25I started transmitting 300 candlesticks on the H4 timeframe, but the context turned out to be too long and led to an error on the LLM, so I temporarily switched to the IBM4 Granite 4H Tiny model. This model doesn't have the ability to think, so I need to consider upgrading the hardware. Currently, 40GB of memory isn't enough to work and maintain the LLM infrastructure simultaneously. I'll keep the system running until the end of the week and then collect statistics. In the next update, I will send information about the last five trades to the LLM.
