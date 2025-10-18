SegnaliSezioni
Large Language Model Trader
Large Language Model Trader

Nikita Eremin
0 recensioni
62 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 -1%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Crescita
  • Valore del Portafoglio
  • Equità
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trade:
46
Profit Trade:
16 (34.78%)
Loss Trade:
30 (65.22%)
Best Trade:
81.00 RUB
Worst Trade:
-106.69 RUB
Profitto lordo:
398.18 RUB (398 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-844.47 RUB (712 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (62.16 RUB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
126.00 RUB (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.30
Attività di trading:
35.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.84%
Ultimo trade:
50 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.90
Long Trade:
26 (56.52%)
Short Trade:
20 (43.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.47
Profitto previsto:
-9.70 RUB
Profitto medio:
24.89 RUB
Perdita media:
-28.15 RUB
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-296.51 RUB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-296.51 RUB (10)
Crescita mensile:
0.07%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
483.88 RUB
Massimale:
493.14 RUB (1.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.99% (493.14 RUB)
Per equità:
0.17% (16.10 RUB)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
RMU4 37
AFLT 8
BRU4 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
RMU4 -7
AFLT 0
BRU4 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
RMU4 -235
AFLT -78
BRU4 -1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +81.00 RUB
Worst Trade: -107 RUB
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +62.16 RUB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -296.51 RUB

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FINAM-AO" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

I connected the terminal to a locally located LLM through a chain

MQL5 Expert --> Local Python Server --> Local LM Studio with a loaded model https://huggingface.co/openai/gpt-oss-20b

It is currently traded only on the MOEX and only on Aeroflot, but I will expand it in the future

Signal for my own observation

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 20/10/25

At the moment, 100 candles are being transferred on the H4 timeframe. This gives you a story in about 16 days. I would like to transfer more, for example, for the last 3 months. I'll redo it.

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 21/10/25

I started transmitting 300 candlesticks on the H4 timeframe, but the context turned out to be too long and led to an error on the LLM, so I temporarily switched to the IBM4 Granite 4H Tiny model. This model doesn't have the ability to think, so I need to consider upgrading the hardware. Currently, 40GB of memory isn't enough to work and maintain the LLM infrastructure simultaneously. I'll keep the system running until the end of the week and then collect statistics. In the next update, I will send information about the last five trades to the LLM.


2025.10.21 20:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.18 09:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 1.4% of days out of the 430 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of the 430 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
