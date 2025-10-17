• ​ ​Five-Dimensional Signal Filtering:​ ​ EMA trend direction → ATR volatility intensity → ADX trend strength → Bollinger Band width → RSI boundaries, verified layer by layer.

• ​ ​Adaptive Risk Management:​ ​ Seamless integration of three stages: initial stop-loss (ATR multiple), break-even shift, and trailing profit.

• ​​Risk Circuit Breaker Mechanism:​​ Automatically halts new position opening when total account risk reaches a threshold, preventing consecutive losses.

• ​ ​High Risk-Reward Ratio Scenarios:​ ​ Enters at the initial stage of trend reversals, using trailing stops to capture the main wave.

• ​​Low Drawdown Design:​​ Avoids whipsaw losses in ranging markets through dynamic ATR-based stops and Bollinger Band width filtering.

​ ​​ ​​ Combines the reversal sensitivity of SAR with the rigor of multiple filters (trend/volatility/time/oscillator) to enter during the early stages of a trend, maximizing profits through dynamic risk management. ​