Yunxing Li

RunYao321

Yunxing Li
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
25 (96.15%)
Loss Trade:
1 (3.85%)
Best Trade:
119.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-62.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 107.08 USD (11 219 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-77.56 USD (625 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (722.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
722.70 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.06
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
15.86
Long Trade:
2 (7.69%)
Short Trade:
24 (92.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
14.27
Profitto previsto:
39.60 USD
Profitto medio:
44.28 USD
Perdita media:
-77.56 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-62.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-62.50 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
102.94%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.24 USD
Massimale:
64.90 USD (4.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 11K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +119.70 USD
Worst Trade: -63 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +722.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -62.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real31
9.25 × 40
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
RunYao Quantitative EA Whitepaper Summary​​ ​​Strategy Philosophy: Precision Capturing of Trend Reversals​​ ​​Core Concept:​​ Combines the reversal sensitivity of SAR with the rigor of multiple filters (trend/volatility/time/oscillator) to enter during the early stages of a trend, maximizing profits through dynamic risk management. ​​Innovations:​
  • ​Five-Dimensional Signal Filtering:​​ EMA trend direction → ATR volatility intensity → ADX trend strength → Bollinger Band width → RSI boundaries, verified layer by layer.
  • ​Adaptive Risk Management:​​ Seamless integration of three stages: initial stop-loss (ATR multiple), break-even shift, and trailing profit.
  • ​Risk Circuit Breaker Mechanism:​​ Automatically halts new position opening when total account risk reaches a threshold, preventing consecutive losses.
​Performance Characteristics:​
  • ​High Risk-Reward Ratio Scenarios:​​ Enters at the initial stage of trend reversals, using trailing stops to capture the main wave.
  • ​Low Drawdown Design:​​ Avoids whipsaw losses in ranging markets through dynamic ATR-based stops and Bollinger Band width filtering.

2025.10.17 11:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 11:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
