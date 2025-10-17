- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
144
Profit Trade:
85 (59.02%)
Loss Trade:
59 (40.97%)
Best Trade:
268.38 GBP
Worst Trade:
-328.18 GBP
Profitto lordo:
6 611.39 GBP (676 703 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 028.73 GBP (364 262 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (293.95 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
760.65 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
81
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.43
Long Trade:
128 (88.89%)
Short Trade:
16 (11.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
10.99 GBP
Profitto medio:
77.78 GBP
Perdita media:
-85.23 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-876.89 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-876.89 GBP (6)
Crescita mensile:
37.24%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
150.29 GBP
Massimale:
1 110.11 GBP (61.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|117
|XAUEUR
|16
|BTCUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|XAUEUR
|527
|BTCUSD
|284
|GBPUSD
|-96
|EURUSD
|-229
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|XAUEUR
|1.8K
|BTCUSD
|298K
|GBPUSD
|-611
|EURUSD
|-493
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +268.38 GBP
Worst Trade: -328 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +293.95 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -876.89 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 75
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.45 × 9948
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.70 × 158
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
Combination of years of research. Gold and BITCOIN portfolio.
Non ci sono recensioni