SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MA1T
Dmitrii Castravet

MA1T

Dmitrii Castravet
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
144
Profit Trade:
85 (59.02%)
Loss Trade:
59 (40.97%)
Best Trade:
268.38 GBP
Worst Trade:
-328.18 GBP
Profitto lordo:
6 611.39 GBP (676 703 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 028.73 GBP (364 262 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (293.95 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
760.65 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
81
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.43
Long Trade:
128 (88.89%)
Short Trade:
16 (11.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
10.99 GBP
Profitto medio:
77.78 GBP
Perdita media:
-85.23 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-876.89 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-876.89 GBP (6)
Crescita mensile:
37.24%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
150.29 GBP
Massimale:
1 110.11 GBP (61.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 117
XAUEUR 16
BTCUSD 9
GBPUSD 1
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
XAUEUR 527
BTCUSD 284
GBPUSD -96
EURUSD -229
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 14K
XAUEUR 1.8K
BTCUSD 298K
GBPUSD -611
EURUSD -493
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +268.38 GBP
Worst Trade: -328 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +293.95 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -876.89 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 75
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.45 × 9948
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Forex.com-Live 536
1.70 × 158
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
81 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Combination of years of research. Gold and BITCOIN portfolio.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.17 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 10:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati