Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5890
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
📄 Rise & Stability FX – Consistent Growth Strategy
Strategy Type: Trend-following with pullback entries
Main Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Timeframes: H1 - H4
Trading Style: Intraday, low-frequency (2–5 trades/day)
🧭 About the Strategy
Rise & Stability FX focuses on sustainable and controlled growth through disciplined execution and multi-timeframe confirmation.
The strategy combines EMA, RSI, ADX, and volume filters to identify valid trend continuations after retracements.
The main goal is capital preservation with stable monthly returns of 5–10%, keeping drawdown under 15%.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade has predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.
💼 Risk Management
Each position is managed independently with fixed stop-loss and dynamic take-profit based on volatility.
A pyramiding system is used only after confirmed trend continuation — ensuring minimal exposure and smooth equity growth.
Daily trading halts automatically once the profit target or risk limit is reached.
📈 Performance Philosophy
Profit is meaningful only when it’s repeatable.
Stability > excitement.
Risk control always comes before reward.
This strategy is designed for investors seeking steady and reliable performance rather than short-term hype.
I trade using real funds under the same risk model as subscribers.
🔧 Recommended Copy Settings
|Setting
|Recommendation
|Minimum Balance
|$500 - 1000
|Risk Multiplier
|1.0× (same as provider)
|Leverage
|1:500
|Broker Type
|ECN / Raw Spread (IC Markets recommended)
|Copy Mode
|Auto (proportional by balance)
🧠 About the Trader
15+ years of trading experience focusing on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.
Specialized in algorithmic systems and price-action structure.
All strategies are developed and tested for stability, transparency, and long-term reliability.
“In trading, consistency and discipline are greater than luck.”
📊 Summary
-
Monthly Growth Target: 5–10%
-
Max Historical Drawdown: < 15%
-
Win Rate: 65–70%
-
Verified Real Account (IC Markets Raw)
💬 Final Note
Thank you for your interest in Rise & Stability FX.
This signal is intended for traders and investors who value controlled growth, clear logic, and risk discipline.
Observe the performance — consistency will speak for itself.
