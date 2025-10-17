SegnaliSezioni
Ruli Setiawan

Rise and Stability FX

Ruli Setiawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 96%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
301
Profit Trade:
193 (64.11%)
Loss Trade:
108 (35.88%)
Best Trade:
94.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-86.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 942.33 USD (147 212 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 962.26 USD (86 865 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (214.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
253.17 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
94.28%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.90%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
84
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.82
Long Trade:
237 (78.74%)
Short Trade:
64 (21.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
3.26 USD
Profitto medio:
15.25 USD
Perdita media:
-18.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-214.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-214.15 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
54.36%
Algo trading:
18%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
210.96 USD
Massimale:
256.80 USD (234.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
78.18% (254.67 USD)
Per equità:
0.02% (0.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 301
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 980
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 60K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +94.12 USD
Worst Trade: -86 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +214.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -214.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5890
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
59 più
📄 Rise & Stability FX – Consistent Growth Strategy

Strategy Type: Trend-following with pullback entries
Main Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Timeframes: H1 - H4
Trading Style: Intraday, low-frequency (2–5 trades/day)


🧭 About the Strategy

Rise & Stability FX focuses on sustainable and controlled growth through disciplined execution and multi-timeframe confirmation.
The strategy combines EMA, RSI, ADX, and volume filters to identify valid trend continuations after retracements.

The main goal is capital preservation with stable monthly returns of 5–10%, keeping drawdown under 15%.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade has predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.


💼 Risk Management

Each position is managed independently with fixed stop-loss and dynamic take-profit based on volatility.
A pyramiding system is used only after confirmed trend continuation — ensuring minimal exposure and smooth equity growth.
Daily trading halts automatically once the profit target or risk limit is reached.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Profit is meaningful only when it’s repeatable.
Stability > excitement.
Risk control always comes before reward.

This strategy is designed for investors seeking steady and reliable performance rather than short-term hype.
I trade using real funds under the same risk model as subscribers.


🔧 Recommended Copy Settings


Setting Recommendation
Minimum Balance $500 - 1000
Risk Multiplier 1.0× (same as provider)
Leverage 1:500
Broker Type ECN / Raw Spread (IC Markets recommended)
Copy Mode Auto (proportional by balance)



🧠 About the Trader

15+ years of trading experience focusing on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.
Specialized in algorithmic systems and price-action structure.
All strategies are developed and tested for stability, transparency, and long-term reliability.


“In trading, consistency and discipline are greater than luck.”


📊 Summary

  • Monthly Growth Target: 5–10%

  • Max Historical Drawdown: < 15%

  • Win Rate: 65–70%

  • Verified Real Account (IC Markets Raw)

💬 Final Note

Thank you for your interest in Rise & Stability FX.
This signal is intended for traders and investors who value controlled growth, clear logic, and risk discipline.
Observe the performance — consistency will speak for itself.

Rise & Stability FX


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.17 05:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 05:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 05:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.17 04:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 04:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
