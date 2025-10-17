- Crescita
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
13 (46.42%)
Loss Trade:
15 (53.57%)
Best Trade:
1 615.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 135.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 835.70 USD (33 259 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 927.89 USD (20 236 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (1 661.83 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 761.02 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.72%
Ultimo trade:
34 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.45
Long Trade:
28 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
103.85 USD
Profitto medio:
525.82 USD
Perdita media:
-261.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-1 905.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 905.54 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
1.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
312.69 USD
Massimale:
2 011.20 USD (1.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.99% (2 008.99 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 615.38 USD
Worst Trade: -1 136 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 661.83 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 905.54 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
About Me
I’m a full-time Gold (XAUUSD) day trader who specializes in technical analysis and price action strategies. My focus is on precision entries, risk management, and consistency throughout the trading day. I study market structure, Fibonacci levels, and global fundamentals to identify high-probability setups. Trading for me isn’t just about profit — it’s about discipline, patience, and continuous growth in mastering the markets.
