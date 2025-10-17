SegnaliSezioni
Hassan Imtiaz

GoldFxPrime

Hassan Imtiaz
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
FTMO-Server4
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
13 (46.42%)
Loss Trade:
15 (53.57%)
Best Trade:
1 615.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 135.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 835.70 USD (33 259 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 927.89 USD (20 236 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (1 661.83 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 761.02 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.72%
Ultimo trade:
34 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.45
Long Trade:
28 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
103.85 USD
Profitto medio:
525.82 USD
Perdita media:
-261.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-1 905.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 905.54 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
1.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
312.69 USD
Massimale:
2 011.20 USD (1.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.99% (2 008.99 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 615.38 USD
Worst Trade: -1 136 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 661.83 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 905.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

About Me
I’m a full-time Gold (XAUUSD) day trader who specializes in technical analysis and price action strategies. My focus is on precision entries, risk management, and consistency throughout the trading day. I study market structure, Fibonacci levels, and global fundamentals to identify high-probability setups. Trading for me isn’t just about profit — it’s about discipline, patience, and continuous growth in mastering the markets.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.17 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 03:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
