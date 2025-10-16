SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Ash by Gold
Ashan Shyaminda Ariyasinghe Bandara Saramaru Mohottalalage

Ash by Gold

Ashan Shyaminda Ariyasinghe Bandara Saramaru Mohottalalage
0 recensioni
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
RadexMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
220
Profit Trade:
168 (76.36%)
Loss Trade:
52 (23.64%)
Best Trade:
21.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-133.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 572.42 USD (65 598 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 440.65 USD (72 031 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
78 (764.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
764.97 USD (78)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.20
Long Trade:
145 (65.91%)
Short Trade:
75 (34.09%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.09
Profitto previsto:
0.60 USD
Profitto medio:
9.36 USD
Perdita media:
-27.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-162.51 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-485.70 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
128.87%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
633.20 USD
Massimale:
670.24 USD (124.80%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ra 214
CADJPY.ra 3
EURUSD.ra 2
AUDUSD.ra 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.ra 139
CADJPY.ra 4
EURUSD.ra -11
AUDUSD.ra 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.ra -6.6K
CADJPY.ra 188
EURUSD.ra -23
AUDUSD.ra -11
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.40 USD
Worst Trade: -133 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 78
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +764.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -162.51 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RadexMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🔱 Signal Description – Gold Focused Strategy (XAU/USD Only)

Welcome to my Gold Trading Signal (XAU/USD) – a carefully managed strategy focused on consistency, low drawdown, and stable growth.

💎 Main Features:

  • Trades only XAU/USD (Gold) – no other pairs.

  • Pure manual and semi-automated strategy with strong risk control.

  • Focus on technical analysis, trend confirmation, and session-based entries.

  • Low-risk approach suitable for both small and medium accounts.

⚖️ Recommended Minimum Balance & Lot Size:

Account Balance (USD) Lot Size
300 0.01
1000 0.02
3000 0.03
5000 0.05
10000 0.10

💰 Leverage: Recommended 1:500
📈 Target: Steady monthly growth with controlled risk
🕒 Trading Time: London & New York sessions
🛑 Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fixed and dynamic levels depending on market volatility

⚠️ Notes:

  • Use the recommended balance-to-lot ratio for optimal performance.

  • Avoid manual interference while copying the signal.

  • VPS hosting is strongly advised for 24/7 connection.

Join now and grow your account safely with disciplined Gold trading! ✨


Non ci sono recensioni
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati