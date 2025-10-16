- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ra
|214
|CADJPY.ra
|3
|EURUSD.ra
|2
|AUDUSD.ra
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.ra
|139
|CADJPY.ra
|4
|EURUSD.ra
|-11
|AUDUSD.ra
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.ra
|-6.6K
|CADJPY.ra
|188
|EURUSD.ra
|-23
|AUDUSD.ra
|-11
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RadexMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
🔱 Signal Description – Gold Focused Strategy (XAU/USD Only)
Welcome to my Gold Trading Signal (XAU/USD) – a carefully managed strategy focused on consistency, low drawdown, and stable growth.
💎 Main Features:
-
Trades only XAU/USD (Gold) – no other pairs.
-
Pure manual and semi-automated strategy with strong risk control.
-
Focus on technical analysis, trend confirmation, and session-based entries.
-
Low-risk approach suitable for both small and medium accounts.
⚖️ Recommended Minimum Balance & Lot Size:
|Account Balance (USD)
|Lot Size
|300
|0.01
|1000
|0.02
|3000
|0.03
|5000
|0.05
|10000
|0.10
💰 Leverage: Recommended 1:500
📈 Target: Steady monthly growth with controlled risk
🕒 Trading Time: London & New York sessions
🛑 Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fixed and dynamic levels depending on market volatility
⚠️ Notes:
-
Use the recommended balance-to-lot ratio for optimal performance.
-
Avoid manual interference while copying the signal.
-
VPS hosting is strongly advised for 24/7 connection.
Join now and grow your account safely with disciplined Gold trading! ✨