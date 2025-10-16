SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FxSignalM5 Cypto
Tang Chian

FxSignalM5 Cypto

Tang Chian
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4
Profit Trade:
2 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
1.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.04 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.32 USD (4 637 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.07 USD (5 094 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (2.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.32 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.25
Attività di trading:
81.33%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.93%
Ultimo trade:
48 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.43
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.57
Profitto previsto:
-0.44 USD
Profitto medio:
1.16 USD
Perdita media:
-2.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-4.07 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.07 USD (2)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.75 USD
Massimale:
4.07 USD (3.62%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.62% (4.07 USD)
Per equità:
2.92% (3.16 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XRPUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XRPUSD -2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XRPUSD -457
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.16 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.07 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal

✅ Who is this for?

  • Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget

  • Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times

  • Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth

💡 Key Features

  • Startup from just USD 100 – affordable entry for everyone

  • Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)

  • Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management

  • Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair

  • 24/7 market monitoring & active trading

  • Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence

  • Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account

👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD

🎯 Performance Targets

  • Maximum drawdown below 30%

  • Average 30% yearly profit

  • Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)

🔑 Why Subscribe?

  • High reliability, stability, and controlled risk

  • Transparent trading records with clear risk management

  • Step-up subscription program:

    • FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers

💵 Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: USD 100 (recommended USD 200+)

  • Current startup balance: USD 100 | Lot 0.01 (as of 2025-10-16)

🚀 How to Join

  1. Open account here: FBS Partner – Swap-Free XRPUSD

  2. Learn how to subscribe: MQL5 Guide

  3. Setup your copy-trade easily: YouTube Tutorial

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.
Remember:

  • Rule #1: Never lose money.

  • Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.

👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.16 10:11
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 10:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 10:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
