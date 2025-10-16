Intelligent Signal Grading System

Automatic Signal Level Identification: Intelligently classifies signals based on real-time market conditions.

Grade A Signals: High-precision entry opportunities, rigorously verified across multiple criteria.

Grade B Signals: Supplementary trading opportunities designed to maximize profits.





Multi-dimensional Market Analysis

Trend Identification: Accurately capture the main market direction.

Oscillation Identification: Effectively determine market consolidation ranges.

Momentum Analysis: Quantify the strength and speed of market price fluctuations.

Breakout Detection: Timely identify key price breakout points.





Intelligent Risk Management

Dynamic Stop-Loss: Algorithm-based adaptive stop-loss distance adjustment to flexibly respond to market fluctuations.

Graded Profit-Loss Ratio: Grade A signals aim for a profit-loss ratio of 1:2.5 or above, Grade B signals aim for a profit-loss ratio of 1:2 or above.





Flexible Time Control

Trading Time Window: Customize trading hours to avoid inactive periods.

Weekend Mode: Automatically detect weekends and suspend trading to mitigate holiday risks.

Opening and Closing Market Avoidance: Avoid periods of high market volatility to reduce trading risk.