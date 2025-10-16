- Crescita
Trade:
384
Profit Trade:
110 (28.64%)
Loss Trade:
274 (71.35%)
Best Trade:
3 398.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 043.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
166 410.86 USD (387 503 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-119 781.10 USD (280 518 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (9 597.43 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9 597.43 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
58.21%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.62%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.77
Long Trade:
204 (53.13%)
Short Trade:
180 (46.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.39
Profitto previsto:
121.43 USD
Profitto medio:
1 512.83 USD
Perdita media:
-437.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-6 749.69 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 749.69 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
3.90%
Previsione annuale:
47.37%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 052.81 USD
Massimale:
8 075.83 USD (22.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.88% (8 075.83 USD)
Per equità:
0.30% (96.14 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|384
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|47K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|107K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MakeCapital-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Intelligent Signal Grading System
Automatic Signal Level Identification: Intelligently classifies signals based on real-time market conditions.
Grade A Signals: High-precision entry opportunities, rigorously verified across multiple criteria.
Grade B Signals: Supplementary trading opportunities designed to maximize profits.
Multi-dimensional Market Analysis
Trend Identification: Accurately capture the main market direction.
Oscillation Identification: Effectively determine market consolidation ranges.
Momentum Analysis: Quantify the strength and speed of market price fluctuations.
Breakout Detection: Timely identify key price breakout points.
Intelligent Risk Management
Dynamic Stop-Loss: Algorithm-based adaptive stop-loss distance adjustment to flexibly respond to market fluctuations.
Graded Profit-Loss Ratio: Grade A signals aim for a profit-loss ratio of 1:2.5 or above, Grade B signals aim for a profit-loss ratio of 1:2 or above.
Flexible Time Control
Trading Time Window: Customize trading hours to avoid inactive periods.
Weekend Mode: Automatically detect weekends and suspend trading to mitigate holiday risks.
Opening and Closing Market Avoidance: Avoid periods of high market volatility to reduce trading risk.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
485%
0
0
USD
USD
32K
USD
USD
60
19%
384
28%
58%
1.38
121.43
USD
USD
23%
1:500