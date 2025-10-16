SegnaliSezioni
Lee Wen Kang

Rattlesnake PRISMX

Lee Wen Kang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
60 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 485%
MakeCapital-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
384
Profit Trade:
110 (28.64%)
Loss Trade:
274 (71.35%)
Best Trade:
3 398.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 043.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
166 410.86 USD (387 503 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-119 781.10 USD (280 518 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (9 597.43 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9 597.43 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
58.21%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.62%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.77
Long Trade:
204 (53.13%)
Short Trade:
180 (46.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.39
Profitto previsto:
121.43 USD
Profitto medio:
1 512.83 USD
Perdita media:
-437.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-6 749.69 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 749.69 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
3.90%
Previsione annuale:
47.37%
Algo trading:
19%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 052.81 USD
Massimale:
8 075.83 USD (22.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.88% (8 075.83 USD)
Per equità:
0.30% (96.14 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 384
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.s 47K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.s 107K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 398.67 USD
Worst Trade: -1 043 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9 597.43 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6 749.69 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MakeCapital-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Intelligent Signal Grading System
Automatic Signal Level Identification: Intelligently classifies signals based on real-time market conditions.
Grade A Signals: High-precision entry opportunities, rigorously verified across multiple criteria.
Grade B Signals: Supplementary trading opportunities designed to maximize profits.

Multi-dimensional Market Analysis
Trend Identification: Accurately capture the main market direction.
Oscillation Identification: Effectively determine market consolidation ranges.
Momentum Analysis: Quantify the strength and speed of market price fluctuations.
Breakout Detection: Timely identify key price breakout points.

Intelligent Risk Management
Dynamic Stop-Loss: Algorithm-based adaptive stop-loss distance adjustment to flexibly respond to market fluctuations.
Graded Profit-Loss Ratio: Grade A signals aim for a profit-loss ratio of 1:2.5 or above, Grade B signals aim for a profit-loss ratio of 1:2 or above.

Flexible Time Control
Trading Time Window: Customize trading hours to avoid inactive periods.
Weekend Mode: Automatically detect weekends and suspend trading to mitigate holiday risks.
Opening and Closing Market Avoidance: Avoid periods of high market volatility to reduce trading risk.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.16 07:01
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.1% of days out of 415 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
