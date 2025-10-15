SegnaliSezioni
Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez

SR Kingdom

Luis Diego Arroyo Jimenez
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-0.04 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
4.59%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.42%
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
0.04 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.19% (3.72 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The strategy is based on advanced technical analysis using support and resistance zones, polarity shifts, and high-demand or supply areas.
Each trade is executed with strict risk management and additional confirmations to maximize accuracy and protect capital.

📊 Main Features:

Multi-timeframe structural analysis

Key zone confirmation before entry

Professional risk management (1–2% per trade)

Primary focus on XAUUSD (Gold)

Automated and continuously monitored operations



.................................................................................................................................................................................

⚙️ Objective:
To capture high-probability technical movements based on institutional behavior and price reactions within key market zones.
