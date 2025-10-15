SegnaliSezioni
Johan

Johan Capital Portfolio

Johan
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5
Profit Trade:
3 (60.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (40.00%)
Best Trade:
398.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-202.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
995.00 USD (12 000 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-404.00 USD (4 000 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (597.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
597.00 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.44
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.46
Long Trade:
4 (80.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (20.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.46
Profitto previsto:
118.20 USD
Profitto medio:
331.67 USD
Perdita media:
-202.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-404.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-404.00 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6.00 USD
Massimale:
404.00 USD (3.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 591
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
193 più
I’m Johan, a professional forex trader focused on XAUUSD. After learning from experience (including losses to bad robots and scams), I refined a manual, analyst-driven approach through Trader Family under mentor Tito Hayunanda (provider Johnpaul77). Now I share selected, verified analyst signals for copy-traders via MQL5.

Why copy this signal?
Verified & Transparent — Performance is trackable on MT4 and MQL5. No hidden statements.
Manual, Not Blind Automation — Trades are executed by experienced analysts; I curate and monitor them.
Risk-Control First — Risk per position limited to 2–5%; position sizing and portfolio balance prioritized.
Simple Cost Model — You pay subscription fees for chosen analysts on Trader Family. No profit split. You keep your profits.
Suitable for Passive Investors — Ideal for traders who want exposure to gold/forex without placing trades themselves.

Practical details:
• Recommended minimum start: USD 300 (USD 3,000 suggested for better diversification).
• Monitor your account anytime via MT4 investor access.
• You remain the account owner — deposits & withdrawals at your control.

How to start:

  1. Open an MT4 account and fund it.

  2. Subscribe to my MQL5 signal (link below).

  3. Set copy parameters and confirm risk limits.

  4. Monitor and adjust as needed; I’ll post updates and rationale for major trades.

🔗 [Copy Signal / Subscribe — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2337656?source=Site+Signals+My]
If you want a walkthrough (setting lot sizes, copying options), message me and I’ll help you set it up.

Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.


2025.10.15 13:07
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
