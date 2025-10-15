- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
539
Profit Trade:
369 (68.46%)
Loss Trade:
170 (31.54%)
Best Trade:
556.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 788.74 USD (197 452 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 090.78 USD (186 779 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (120.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
937.32 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
67.65%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.41%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
449
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.75
Long Trade:
271 (50.28%)
Short Trade:
268 (49.72%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.81
Profitto previsto:
3.15 USD
Profitto medio:
10.27 USD
Perdita media:
-12.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-326.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-357.62 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
33.96%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
103.67 USD
Massimale:
357.62 USD (6.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.81% (357.62 USD)
Per equità:
4.25% (283.77 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|539
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.
|1.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.
|11K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +556.37 USD
Worst Trade: -50 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +120.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -326.73 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinanceVC-Live-05" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
💰 ELLIOT WAVE AI VIP system profit, 20-25% / per month .Thís is a signal based on Elliott Wave analysis, and according to analysis, 70% of the market shows repetitive signals, or in other words, is in a sideways movement . If Copying on MQL5, the recommended capital is $5000. On the Vantage app, you can refer to the information below.
✅ Steady Growth
✅ Expert Guidance
✅ Daily Profit Target: 1%
✅ Controlled Drawdown (DD) Strategy – long-term profitability with risk-adjusted returns
✅ Best Copy Trading Settings For RAW ECN Cent account type:
* ✅ Copy with "Fixed Multiples", ratio = your balance (USD) / 1000 (example, your balance is 500 usd => multiple ratio = x0.5 times, if your balance is 2000 usd => multiple ratio = x2)
* ✅ Set Stop Loss (S/L) to 95%
* ❌ NOT Set Take Profit by yourself, let the EA do it.
✅ Best Copy Trading Settings USD / EUR account type:
* ✅ Copy with "Equivalent Margin" Used Margin Multiple = your balance (USD) / 1000 (example, your balance is 500 usd => multiple ratio = x0.5 times, if your balance is 2000 usd => multiple ratio = x2)
* ✅ Set Stop Loss (S/L) to 95%
* ✅ Set Round Up Lot: Yes
* ✅ Set Copy Current Trades: Yes
* ❌ NOT Set Take Profit by yourself, let the EA do it.
⚠️ These settings protect your capital, minimize risks, and ensure steady, profitable trading
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
34%
0
0
USD
USD
6.7K
USD
USD
2
97%
539
68%
68%
1.81
3.15
USD
USD
7%
1:200