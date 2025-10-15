SegnaliSezioni
Xuan Khanh Nguyen

ELLIOT WAVE AI GOLD

Xuan Khanh Nguyen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 34%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-05
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
539
Profit Trade:
369 (68.46%)
Loss Trade:
170 (31.54%)
Best Trade:
556.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 788.74 USD (197 452 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 090.78 USD (186 779 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (120.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
937.32 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
67.65%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.41%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
449
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.75
Long Trade:
271 (50.28%)
Short Trade:
268 (49.72%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.81
Profitto previsto:
3.15 USD
Profitto medio:
10.27 USD
Perdita media:
-12.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-326.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-357.62 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
33.96%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
103.67 USD
Massimale:
357.62 USD (6.81%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.81% (357.62 USD)
Per equità:
4.25% (283.77 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 539
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD. 1.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD. 11K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +556.37 USD
Worst Trade: -50 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +120.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -326.73 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinanceVC-Live-05" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

💰 ELLIOT WAVE AI VIP system profit, 20-25% / per month .Thís is a signal based on Elliott Wave analysis, and according to analysis, 70% of the market shows repetitive signals, or in other words, is in a sideways movement . If Copying on MQL5, the recommended capital is $5000. On the Vantage app, you can refer to the information below.
➡️ Join Our Community & Start Profiting!
▶️ Channel: https://t.me/elliotwavaivip
▶️ Whatsapp :+84.777.43.88.00
⚠️Recommendations for Capital Tiers to Copy the ELLIOT WAVE AI VIP System
⬇️Accounts under $1000: It is recommended to use a Cent Account for copying.
⬆️Accounts over $1000: It is recommended to use a USD Account for copying.
🇻🇳 Why Join My Team?
✅ Steady Growth
✅ Expert Guidance
✅ Daily Profit Target: 1%
✅ Controlled Drawdown (DD) Strategy – long-term profitability with risk-adjusted returns
✅ Best Copy Trading Settings For RAW ECN Cent account type:
* ✅ Copy with "Fixed Multiples", ratio = your balance (USD) / 1000 (example, your balance is 500 usd => multiple ratio = x0.5 times, if your balance is 2000 usd => multiple ratio = x2)
* ✅ Set Stop Loss (S/L) to 95%
* ❌ NOT Set Take Profit by yourself, let the EA do it.
✅ Best Copy Trading Settings USD / EUR account type:
* ✅ Copy with "Equivalent Margin" Used Margin Multiple = your balance (USD) / 1000 (example, your balance is 500 usd => multiple ratio = x0.5 times, if your balance is 2000 usd => multiple ratio = x2)
* ✅ Set Stop Loss (S/L) to 95%
* ✅ Set Round Up Lot: Yes
* ✅ Set Copy Current Trades: Yes
* ❌ NOT Set Take Profit by yourself, let the EA do it.

⚠️ These settings protect your capital, minimize risks, and ensure steady, profitable trading
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.15 08:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 08:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
