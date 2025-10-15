SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MODB
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat

MODB

Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4
Profit Trade:
1 (25.00%)
Loss Trade:
3 (75.00%)
Best Trade:
0.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.50 USD (500 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.70 USD (1 700 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (0.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.50 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.57
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
-0.80
Long Trade:
2 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
2 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.29
Profitto previsto:
-0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
0.50 USD
Perdita media:
-0.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-1.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.50 USD (2)
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.20 USD
Massimale:
1.50 USD (0.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
DJ30 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
DJ30 -1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
DJ30 -1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.50 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

My signals offer you the opportunity to join a trading system based on professional analysis, precise entry based on price action, and strong trend breaks.

🎯 Don't waste any more time with speculation and experimentation.

Let me trade for you, and let your account grow with me, with experience and a clear strategy.

Get started now and become part of the traders who consistently and confidently make profits.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.15 04:38 2025.10.15 04:38:41  

Hello, wonderful people. It is preferable to work on a low-spread account. You will find more profits. This works on the Dow Jones.

2025.10.15 04:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.15 04:37
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 04:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 04:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati