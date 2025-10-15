- Crescita
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
12 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
6 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
18.15 USD
Worst Trade:
-21.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
76.18 USD (76 197 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-100.77 USD (100 774 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (47.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
47.97 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
4.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
116.23%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.34
Long Trade:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.76
Profitto previsto:
-1.37 USD
Profitto medio:
6.35 USD
Perdita media:
-16.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-42.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-42.37 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-44.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24.59 USD
Massimale:
72.56 USD (70.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
70.47% (72.56 USD)
Per equità:
49.46% (36.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDm
|-25
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDm
|-25K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.15 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -42.37 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
“Don’t Follow my Signal”
Signal Name : FULL MARGIN PROJECT
Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe Focus : M15 – H1
Trading Style : Full Margin Momentum Strategy
Risk Profile : Aggressive
Target Audience : No Target "THINK TWICE BEFORE YOU FOLLOW"
Full Margin Project is a high-intensity trading signal designed for traders who understand and embrace market volatility.
This strategy focuses on short-term momentum bursts in the XAUUSD market, where precision entries and full-position confidence are key to maximizing return potential.
The system uses price action + liquidity break patterns to identify moments of extreme imbalance between buyers and sellers — ideal conditions for explosive movement.
Every trade is entered with strong conviction, using a full-margin execution model. This is not a scalping bot, but a discretionary momentum system built around volatility spikes, trend reversals, and high-impact macro sessions (US CPI, FOMC, NFP).
Goal: To demonstrate the potential of human-driven trading discipline in high-risk, high-reward conditions.
💡 The mission is simple — to push beyond the limits, but never without purpose.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
1000USD al mese
-45%
0
0
USD
USD
30
USD
USD
1
0%
18
66%
4%
0.75
-1.37
USD
USD
70%
1:200