SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gugoasa GIM
George Gugoasa

Gugoasa GIM

George Gugoasa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 27%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
33
Profit Trade:
18 (54.54%)
Loss Trade:
15 (45.45%)
Best Trade:
159.35 EUR
Worst Trade:
-47.56 EUR
Profitto lordo:
700.04 EUR (23 077 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-179.55 EUR (16 841 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (426.32 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
426.32 EUR (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
50.45%
Ultimo trade:
49 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.17
Long Trade:
14 (42.42%)
Short Trade:
19 (57.58%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.90
Profitto previsto:
15.77 EUR
Profitto medio:
38.89 EUR
Perdita media:
-11.97 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-124.92 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-124.92 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
26.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
67.68 EUR
Massimale:
124.92 EUR (16.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.50% (124.92 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 14
EURUSD 11
US500 4
GBPUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 6
EURUSD 237
US500 184
GBPUSD 162
XAUUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 1.4K
EURUSD 858
US500 3.7K
GBPUSD 227
XAUUSD 54
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +159.35 EUR
Worst Trade: -48 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +426.32 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -124.92 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.25 × 32
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.68 × 40
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.79 × 61
FusionMarkets-Live
0.96 × 25
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 5
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.12 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.17 × 30
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.20 × 54
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.23 × 43
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
1.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.72 × 298
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.82 × 87
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 34
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.09 × 22
DooTechnology-Live
2.17 × 24
Darwinex-Live
2.19 × 47
Coinexx-Live
2.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
2.41 × 2162
69 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Master the Market with Disciplined Precision

Welcome to the Gargasia GM trading signal, a service designed for traders seeking a balanced and methodical approach to the financial markets. Our strategy focuses on identifying high-probability opportunities by combining technical analysis, prudent risk management, and strategic patience.

Why Subscribe to Gargasia GM?

  • Data-Driven Strategy: We don't rely on guesswork. Our signals are generated from a rigorous analysis of market trends, key support and resistance levels, and strategic momentum indicators.

  • Transparent & Reliable: As a provider, my goal is to build trust through transparency. You will have full visibility into all trades executed, including entry, exit, and rationale.

  • Risk-First Mindset: Your capital's safety is our primary concern. Every trade incorporates strict risk management rules, including calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels, to protect against significant drawdowns.

  • Clear & Consistent Communication: I believe in keeping subscribers informed. Updates on market conditions and the reasoning behind specific signals will be provided regularly.

Key Strategy Details:

  • Preferred Instruments: Focused primarily on Major Forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, NASDAQ) and key indices.

  • Trading Style: A swing trading approach that aims to capture medium-term trends, avoiding market noise and unnecessary overtrading.

  • Typical Holding Period: Several hours to several days.

  • Risk per Trade: Carefully managed and typically conservative.

For Optimal Results:

To ensure the best copy-trading experience, it is highly recommended to use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 uninterrupted operation and to align your account balance and leverage with the provider's settings for volume copying accuracy.

Ready to elevate your trading? Subscribe now and let Gargasia GM be your guide in the dynamic world of financial markets.

Disclaimer: Trading financial markets involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 17:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gugoasa GIM
30USD al mese
27%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
3
0%
33
54%
100%
3.89
15.77
EUR
16%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.