SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Cross Pair Expert
Hong Dat Nguyen

Cross Pair Expert

Hong Dat Nguyen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 17%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
30
Profit Trade:
20 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
10 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
6.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.45 USD
Profitto lordo:
45.76 USD (3 934 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10.04 USD (1 156 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (23.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23.79 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.54
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.59%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.78
Long Trade:
20 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
10 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.56
Profitto previsto:
1.19 USD
Profitto medio:
2.29 USD
Perdita media:
-1.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-5.27 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.27 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
17.26%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.27 USD
Massimale:
5.27 USD (2.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.53% (5.27 USD)
Per equità:
4.86% (11.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 26
GBPUSD 2
USDJPY 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 41
GBPUSD -4
USDJPY -1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 3.3K
GBPUSD -359
USDJPY -193
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.14 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.27 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This is a manual trading signal, not an automated EA.
Every position is opened and managed by hand — based on cross-pair momentum and daily market structure.

Low Risk / High Reward approach
Focus on capital protection and smart timing 

Recommended capital:

  • $200 → High risk (for aggressive growth)

  • $500 → Safe and balanced

  • $1000+ → Ultra safe — sleep well at night

Goal: steady monthly profit with minimal drawdown.

Manual precision. Real market experience.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 14:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Cross Pair Expert
30USD al mese
17%
0
0
USD
243
USD
2
0%
30
66%
100%
4.55
1.19
USD
5%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.