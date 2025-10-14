- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|26
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|41
|GBPUSD
|-4
|USDJPY
|-1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|GBPUSD
|-359
|USDJPY
|-193
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
This is a manual trading signal, not an automated EA.
Every position is opened and managed by hand — based on cross-pair momentum and daily market structure.
Low Risk / High Reward approach
Focus on capital protection and smart timing
Recommended capital:
-
$200 → High risk (for aggressive growth)
-
$500 → Safe and balanced
-
$1000+ → Ultra safe — sleep well at night
Goal: steady monthly profit with minimal drawdown.
Manual precision. Real market experience.
