Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / UpperTradeFX GOLD
Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX GOLD

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -1%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
103
Profit Trade:
55 (53.39%)
Loss Trade:
48 (46.60%)
Best Trade:
4.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-13.52 USD
Profitto lordo:
81.18 USD (6 854 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-94.19 USD (5 469 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (15.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15.34 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
3.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.04%
Ultimo trade:
9 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
103
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.35
Long Trade:
55 (53.40%)
Short Trade:
48 (46.60%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.86
Profitto previsto:
-0.13 USD
Profitto medio:
1.48 USD
Perdita media:
-1.96 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-11.57 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14.24 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-0.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
37.45 USD
Massimale:
37.45 USD (7.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.50% (37.45 USD)
Per equità:
0.51% (12.69 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
XAUEUR 36
XAUGBP 27
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -18
XAUEUR -4
XAUGBP 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -452
XAUEUR 986
XAUGBP 857
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.43 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -11.57 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
24 più
UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Fully automated EA with built-in Stop Loss

Min. balance: $100

Key Features:

Steady capital growth over time

Smart lot scaling as account grows

Low & controlled drawdown (very safe mode)

Long-term, patient growth model

Works best with Reliable Brokers, Tight Spread, Fast Order Execution.


Join Here:

📲 Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

🌍 More signals & platforms: solo.to/uppertradefx


UpperTradeFX – Fixed SL, Smart Growth

My trading strategy is based on multiple Forex pairs and gold. The system does not rely on a single instrument, which helps diversify risk. Pairs traded include major and minor ones such as GBPUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (gold), and more.

  • Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss.
  • Take Profit (TP): Flexible. Some trades target a 1:1 risk/reward ratio, while others extend up to 1:3 depending on market conditions.
  • Consistency: Each trade follows strict money management rules with risk carefully controlled.
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended).
  • Broker Requirements: Tight spreads are recommended to maximize profit potential.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or lower (sufficient as long as all trades can be opened).
  • Safety First: The strategy is designed to minimize drawdown and focus on consistent growth.

💡 Extra Benefit: Subscribers can also activate a PaybackFX account to receive cashback rebates while trading, which adds an additional stream of profit on top of the signal performance.

👉 Note: Please also check my other signals on MQL5. I provide different strategies under different accounts, so you can choose the one that best matches your trading style and goals.


I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 05:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.16 05:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 05:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.16 04:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.16 04:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 04:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.16 03:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.16 03:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 03:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 11:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 11:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 11:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 11:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 11:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.