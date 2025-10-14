- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|XAUEUR
|36
|XAUGBP
|27
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-18
|XAUEUR
|-4
|XAUGBP
|9
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-452
|XAUEUR
|986
|XAUGBP
|857
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System
Fully automated EA with built-in Stop Loss
Min. balance: $100
Key Features:
Steady capital growth over time
Smart lot scaling as account grows
Low & controlled drawdown (very safe mode)
Long-term, patient growth model
Works best with Reliable Brokers, Tight Spread, Fast Order Execution.
Join Here:
📲 Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
🌍 More signals & platforms: solo.to/uppertradefx
My trading strategy is based on multiple Forex pairs and gold. The system does not rely on a single instrument, which helps diversify risk. Pairs traded include major and minor ones such as GBPUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (gold), and more.
- Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss.
- Take Profit (TP): Flexible. Some trades target a 1:1 risk/reward ratio, while others extend up to 1:3 depending on market conditions.
- Consistency: Each trade follows strict money management rules with risk carefully controlled.
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended).
- Broker Requirements: Tight spreads are recommended to maximize profit potential.
- Leverage: 1:500 or lower (sufficient as long as all trades can be opened).
- Safety First: The strategy is designed to minimize drawdown and focus on consistent growth.
💡 Extra Benefit: Subscribers can also activate a PaybackFX account to receive cashback rebates while trading, which adds an additional stream of profit on top of the signal performance.
👉 Note: Please also check my other signals on MQL5. I provide different strategies under different accounts, so you can choose the one that best matches your trading style and goals.
I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.
Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx
