- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY+
|109
|EURJPY+
|32
|GBPUSD+
|21
|XAUUSD+
|8
|USDJPY+
|6
|EURUSD+
|5
|CHFJPY+
|4
|AUDUSD+
|2
|USDCHF+
|2
|USDCAD+
|1
|AUDCAD+
|1
|GBPCAD+
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY+
|-78
|EURJPY+
|259
|GBPUSD+
|166
|XAUUSD+
|-8
|USDJPY+
|50
|EURUSD+
|34
|CHFJPY+
|16
|AUDUSD+
|14
|USDCHF+
|13
|USDCAD+
|3
|AUDCAD+
|5
|GBPCAD+
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY+
|-2K
|EURJPY+
|6.8K
|GBPUSD+
|2.1K
|XAUUSD+
|-159
|USDJPY+
|1.1K
|EURUSD+
|499
|CHFJPY+
|546
|AUDUSD+
|255
|USDCHF+
|134
|USDCAD+
|113
|AUDCAD+
|142
|GBPCAD+
|110
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "STARTRADERFinancial-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Our system applies a structured grid trading approach to capture consistent profits from price fluctuations across the Forex market — all with strict risk control and no martingale techniques.
-
💱 Trading Instruments: Major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold. Additional liquid pairs may be included based on market conditions.
-
📊 Grid Configuration: Fixed grid levels (typically 10–20 pips apart) above and below a reference price serve as precise order triggers.
-
⚡ Order Execution: Market orders are executed instantly once a grid level is reached — buying at lower levels and selling at upper levels to capture oscillations.
-
📏 Position Sizing: All trades use fixed lot sizes for consistent exposure and controlled risk.
-
🎯 Trade Management: Each position includes take-profit and stop-loss levels with a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio for optimized returns.
-
🛡️ Risk Management: Limits on simultaneous open positions protect against overexposure and ensure capital stability.
-
🚀 Performance Objective: Designed to systematically generate profit by exploiting price movements in ranging or moderately volatile markets.
💰 Minimum recommended equity: $500
I’m excited to announce the official launch of my new trading signal! 🎉 You can now copy my trades for only $30/month and follow my live performance in real-time. This signal is designed for consistent and disciplined trading — built with a professional risk approach and years of market experience.
USD
EUR
EUR