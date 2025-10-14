- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
259.21 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 618.95 USD (19 504 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.86 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (1 618.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 618.95 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
2.09
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2786.36
Long Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
566.07
Profitto previsto:
179.88 USD
Profitto medio:
179.88 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
16.16%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.34 USD
Massimale:
0.58 USD (0.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +259.21 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 618.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FTMO-Server5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
A swing-to-trend hybrid methodology designed for XAUUSD on the 1-hour timeframe, this system identifies medium-term directional moves within broader trends by combining momentum confirmation, volatility filters, and structural zone alignment. It seeks to capture sustained swings that follow established impulses rather than short-lived noise, using adaptive indicators to confirm strength and timing. The approach emphasises entering in harmony with prevailing trend phases while allowing for tactical pullback entries, ensuring signals remain both timely and strategically positioned for continuation or reversal opportunities within gold’s intraday-to-multiday cycles.
