A swing-to-trend hybrid methodology designed for XAUUSD on the 1-hour timeframe, this system identifies medium-term directional moves within broader trends by combining momentum confirmation, volatility filters, and structural zone alignment. It seeks to capture sustained swings that follow established impulses rather than short-lived noise, using adaptive indicators to confirm strength and timing. The approach emphasises entering in harmony with prevailing trend phases while allowing for tactical pullback entries, ensuring signals remain both timely and strategically positioned for continuation or reversal opportunities within gold’s intraday-to-multiday cycles.

