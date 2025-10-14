- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUEUR+
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUEUR+
|69
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUEUR+
|6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Bybit-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
I have extensive experience trading XAUEUR (Gold vs Euro), specializing in analyzing price movements and executing trades based on both technical and fundamental factors.
My trading approach focuses on identifying key support and resistance levels, monitoring macroeconomic indicators that influence gold and the euro, and applying disciplined risk management strategies.
Over time, I’ve developed a deep understanding of gold’s correlation with inflation trends, central bank policies, and market sentiment.
I primarily trade using a combination of short- to medium-term strategies, relying on chart patterns, momentum indicators, and market structure analysis.
My trading objectives are centered around consistency, precision, and risk control, ensuring that every trade aligns with a clear plan and predefined parameters.
