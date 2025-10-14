SegnaliSezioni
Ruslan Khafizov

Chewbacca87

Ruslan Khafizov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
13.87 UST
Worst Trade:
0.00 UST
Profitto lordo:
69.55 UST (6 011 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.60 UST
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (69.55 UST)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
69.55 UST (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
2.22
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.28%
Ultimo trade:
47 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
191.53
Long Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
115.92
Profitto previsto:
8.69 UST
Profitto medio:
8.69 UST
Perdita media:
0.00 UST
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 UST)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 UST (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.36 UST
Massimale:
0.36 UST (0.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
Per equità:
12.82% (259.28 UST)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUEUR+ 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUEUR+ 69
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUEUR+ 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.87 UST
Worst Trade: -0 UST
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +69.55 UST
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 UST

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Bybit-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

I have extensive experience trading XAUEUR (Gold vs Euro), specializing in analyzing price movements and executing trades based on both technical and fundamental factors.

My trading approach focuses on identifying key support and resistance levels, monitoring macroeconomic indicators that influence gold and the euro, and applying disciplined risk management strategies.

Over time, I’ve developed a deep understanding of gold’s correlation with inflation trends, central bank policies, and market sentiment.

I primarily trade using a combination of short- to medium-term strategies, relying on chart patterns, momentum indicators, and market structure analysis.

My trading objectives are centered around consistency, precision, and risk control, ensuring that every trade aligns with a clear plan and predefined parameters.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 06:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 06:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 06:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 06:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Chewbacca87
30USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
2.1K
UST
1
0%
8
100%
100%
115.91
8.69
UST
13%
1:500
Copia

