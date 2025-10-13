SegnaliSezioni
Danang Eko Prasetyo

BTC JossFX

Danang Eko Prasetyo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
88
Profit Trade:
56 (63.63%)
Loss Trade:
32 (36.36%)
Best Trade:
0.86 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.84 USD (78 194 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.24 USD (22 458 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (0.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1.63 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
18.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.17%
Ultimo trade:
4 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
88
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
15.14
Long Trade:
82 (93.18%)
Short Trade:
6 (6.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.50
Profitto previsto:
0.06 USD
Profitto medio:
0.14 USD
Perdita media:
-0.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-0.25 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.27 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.24 USD
Massimale:
0.37 USD (0.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.18% (0.24 USD)
Per equità:
4.87% (6.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 88
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 56K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.86 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.25 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Trading ibaratkan hobby yg menghasilkan

100% trading using EA BTC JossFx-V8

I am a trader from Indonesia who minimizes risk by optimizing good money management, using ideal lots, I am not chasing big profits but I am looking for consistent profits that can work in the long term, if you are sure please follow and if you are in doubt please monitor first, but don't monitor it for too long because you can miss profits and market moments. I trade only the XAUUSD pair, with my trading hours from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM WIB. If I feel I've made enough profit, I stop trading and continue the next day.
2025.10.13 21:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 17:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 16:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.13 13:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 12:33
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.13 12:33
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 12:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
