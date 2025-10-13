- Crescita
Trade:
88
Profit Trade:
56 (63.63%)
Loss Trade:
32 (36.36%)
Best Trade:
0.86 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.84 USD (78 194 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.24 USD (22 458 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (0.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1.63 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
18.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.17%
Ultimo trade:
4 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
88
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
15.14
Long Trade:
82 (93.18%)
Short Trade:
6 (6.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.50
Profitto previsto:
0.06 USD
Profitto medio:
0.14 USD
Perdita media:
-0.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-0.25 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.27 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.24 USD
Massimale:
0.37 USD (0.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.18% (0.24 USD)
Per equità:
4.87% (6.55 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|88
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|56K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best Trade: +0.86 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.25 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
100% trading using EA BTC JossFx-V8
I am a trader from Indonesia who minimizes risk by optimizing good money management, using ideal lots, I am not chasing big profits but I am looking for consistent profits that can work in the long term, if you are sure please follow and if you are in doubt please monitor first, but don't monitor it for too long because you can miss profits and market moments. I trade only the XAUUSD pair, with my trading hours from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM WIB. If I feel I've made enough profit, I stop trading and continue the next day.
