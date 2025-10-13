SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Xynex Capital MT5
Md Akter Hossain

Xynex Capital MT5

Md Akter Hossain
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 41 USD al mese
0%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
22
Profit Trade:
22 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
40.63 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
194.47 USD (508 662 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3.97 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (194.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
194.47 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.09
Attività di trading:
35.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.25%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
238.12
Long Trade:
22 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
48.98
Profitto previsto:
8.84 USD
Profitto medio:
8.84 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
95.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.16 USD
Massimale:
0.80 USD (0.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
3.51% (13.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
BTCUSD 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 134
BTCUSD 56
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 87K
BTCUSD 421K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.63 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +194.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
12.13 × 4280
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real7
21.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
23.19 × 32
🚀 If you are looking for a SAFE & DISCIPLINED copy trading service, this is for you!


    📈 Trading Approach

    • Manual trading with strict risk management

    • Drawdown always under 10%

    • Monthly target:10–20% Safe Monthly Growth, occasionally higher (30–40%) if market conditions allow.

    • Focused on XAUUSD (Gold) & BTC (Bitcoin)

    • Trades mostly during London & New York sessions


        🔔 Recommended Broker (Best for my signals)

        • Exness – Zero Account (Fast execution & Zero spread)

        • 👉 Open Exness Zero Account

        • Starting Balance: $500+ recommended (can start from $100–$200)

        • Leverage: 1:100


         📊 Signal Details:

        • Manual trades only – XAUUSD & BTC

        • Trades during London & New York sessions

        • Drawdown always < 10%

        • Use VPS for smooth, real-time copying


        🎯 Profit Target:

        • Aim:  10-20% Monthly (Steady growth with disciplined risk management)
        • With strong risk management – never over 10% DD


        🛡️ Risk Management

        • Safe, calculated entries.
        • Avoids over-trading.


          💡 Investor Recommend

          • For best results, use the same lot size ratio as mine

          • Ideal for those seeking steady & consistent growth


          Ideal for investors looking for low-risk, consistent growth with professional money management.


              📞 Personal Contacts



              Non ci sono recensioni
              2025.10.14 17:07
              Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
              2025.10.14 17:07
              The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
              2025.10.14 00:10
              Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
              2025.10.14 00:10
              Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
              2025.10.13 11:33
              Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
              2025.10.13 11:33
              This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
              2025.10.13 11:33
              The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
