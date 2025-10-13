- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XRPUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XRPUSD
|-10
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XRPUSD
|-2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal
✅ Who is this for?
-
Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget
-
Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times
-
Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth
💡 Key Features
-
Startup from just USD 1000 – affordable entry for everyone
-
Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)
-
Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management
-
Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair
-
24/7 market monitoring & active trading
-
Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence
-
Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account
👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD
🎯 Performance Targets
-
Maximum drawdown below 30%
-
Average 30% yearly profit
-
Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)
🔑 Why Subscribe?
-
High reliability, stability, and controlled risk
-
Transparent trading records with clear risk management
-
Step-up subscription program:
-
FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers
-
💵 Minimum Requirements
-
Minimum deposit: USD 1000 (recommended USD 2000+)
-
Current startup balance: USD 1000 | Lot 0.10 (as of 2025-10-13)
🚀 How to Join
-
Open account here: FBS Partner – Swap-Free XRPUSD
-
Learn how to subscribe: MQL5 Guide
-
Setup your copy-trade easily: YouTube Tutorial
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.
Remember:
-
Rule #1: Never lose money.
-
Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.
👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.
