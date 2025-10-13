SegnaliSezioni
Tang Chian

FxSignalM5 Cypto

Tang Chian
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -1%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.06 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-10.06 USD (2 010 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
54.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.37%
Ultimo trade:
27 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 minuto
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-10.06 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-10.06 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-10.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.06 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10.06 USD
Massimale:
10.06 USD (0.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.72% (-0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.37% (5.11 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XRPUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XRPUSD -10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XRPUSD -2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal

✅ Who is this for?

  • Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget

  • Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times

  • Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth

💡 Key Features

  • Startup from just USD 1000 – affordable entry for everyone

  • Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)

  • Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management

  • Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair

  • 24/7 market monitoring & active trading

  • Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence

  • Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account

👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD

🎯 Performance Targets

  • Maximum drawdown below 30%

  • Average 30% yearly profit

  • Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)

🔑 Why Subscribe?

  • High reliability, stability, and controlled risk

  • Transparent trading records with clear risk management

  • Step-up subscription program:

    • FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers

💵 Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: USD 1000 (recommended USD 2000+)

  • Current startup balance: USD 1000 | Lot 0.10 (as of 2025-10-13)

🚀 How to Join

  1. Open account here: FBS Partner – Swap-Free XRPUSD

  2. Learn how to subscribe: MQL5 Guide

  3. Setup your copy-trade easily: YouTube Tutorial

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.
Remember:

  • Rule #1: Never lose money.

  • Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.

👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.13 02:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.13 02:43
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.13 02:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.13 02:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
