Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian

Mutual Quant Fund

Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
Tickmill-Live
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Best Trade:
2.44 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
5.99 USD (928 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.79 USD (624 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (5.99 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.99 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
3.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.10%
Ultimo trade:
28 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.26
Long Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
0.15 USD
Profitto medio:
0.86 USD
Perdita media:
-4.79 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-4.49 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.49 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.52%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.21 USD
Massimale:
4.58 USD (8.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.10% (4.52 USD)
Per equità:
10.33% (5.29 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPCAD 2
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
EURUSD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPNZD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPCAD -4
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 0
EURCAD 0
EURUSD 0
EURAUD 2
GBPNZD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPCAD -524
GBPAUD 120
EURNZD 85
EURCAD 75
EURUSD 51
EURAUD 380
GBPNZD 117
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.44 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.99 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.49 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 5
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 32
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 147
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.59 × 390
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
Alpari-MT5
0.80 × 64
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.91 × 163
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
67 più
Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter – Multi Asset Automation

Institutional Overview

The Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter is a high-performance financial automation system designed to operate across multiple assets and market directions in a fully integrated manner.
Its architecture combines institutional flow analysis, quantitative risk management, and adaptive execution intelligence, ensuring consistent, calibrated decisions according to each asset’s macro and microeconomic context.

The system functions as an automated portfolio mechanism, capable of interpreting institutional market behavior and executing trades only under high-probability conditions, with a focus on capital preservation, statistical efficiency, and result consistency.


Operational Architecture

The Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter is composed of independent yet complementary modules, operating synchronously across various asset classes and market directions.
Each module follows its own model of market interpretation and risk control, enabling intelligent diversification and full operational autonomy.

Execution is guided by statistical and conditional parameters, allowing dynamic adjustments in frequency, volume, and risk allocation based on consolidated performance and recent portfolio behavior.


Risk Management and Performance

The system applies a multi-layer risk management model, designed to balance efficiency and security:

  • Global exposure control — limits consolidated risk allocation by asset and by module.

  • Adaptive capital management — automatically redistributes resources based on cumulative performance.

  • Drawdown protection — progressively suspends or reduces exposure in response to statistical deviations.

  • Partial lock and automated trailing — preserves profits and stabilizes the equity curve.

These mechanisms allow the system to operate autonomously and sustainably, maintaining full control over volatility and long-term consistency.


Technical Characteristics

  • Execution platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Structure: multi-asset / multi-directional / fully automated

  • Strategy foundation: institutional and quantitative

  • Focus: efficiency, risk control, and operational consistency

  • Target audience: asset managers, professional traders, and private funds


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.12 21:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.12 19:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.12 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.12 19:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.12 19:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Mutual Quant Fund
30USD al mese
3%
0
0
USD
40
USD
1
68%
8
87%
4%
1.25
0.15
USD
10%
1:300
Copia

