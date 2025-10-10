SegnaliSezioni
Angelo Marcelo Serafin

PangareFX Gold

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 250 USD al mese
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
251
Profit Trade:
193 (76.89%)
Loss Trade:
58 (23.11%)
Best Trade:
47.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-53.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 297.23 USD (1 933 183 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 792.26 USD (1 435 154 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (141.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
191.26 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.52%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.52
Long Trade:
124 (49.40%)
Short Trade:
127 (50.60%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.28
Profitto previsto:
2.01 USD
Profitto medio:
11.90 USD
Perdita media:
-30.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-100.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-147.84 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
116.61%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
44.51 USD
Massimale:
200.29 USD (34.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 251
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 505
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 498K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +47.84 USD
Worst Trade: -54 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +141.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -100.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
🟡 PangaréFX GOLD – Live Trading Signal

Welcome to the official live signal of PangaréFX GOLD EA, an exclusive trading robot developed for XAUUSD (Gold) focused on precision, consistency, and smart risk control.

This signal reflects the exact real settings used in the official MQL5 version, allowing you to track real-time performance and see how PangaréFX GOLD turns market volatility into steady and reliable profits.

📊 Signal Details:

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Average trades per day: 3 to 6

  • Risk level: Moderate

  • Lot size: 0.02 (fixed for controlled growth)

  • Account type: Hedge / ECN

⚙️ Key Features & Advantages:
No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No Hedge
✅ Trend and micro-volatility–based logic for accurate entries
Advanced risk management with dynamic stop-loss and scaled take-profit
✅ Consistent performance even during high volatility
✅ Smooth equity curve with low drawdown
✅ Designed and optimized for real market conditions, not just backtests

💡 Note:
This signal demonstrates the live performance of PangaréFX GOLD EA.
Past results do not guarantee future profits, but this system is built to operate safely and consistently in real markets, without risky recovery strategies.

🔥 Follow the signal and discover why PangaréFX GOLD is redefining automated Gold trading.
Stability, safety, and real results — that’s what PangaréFX GOLD delivers.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151562


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
