Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto

Pirata Capital

Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 15%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
20
Profit Trade:
19 (95.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (5.00%)
Best Trade:
87.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
305.56 USD (21 113 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.66 USD (66 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (200.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
200.76 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.70
Attività di trading:
62.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.27%
Ultimo trade:
52 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
461.97
Long Trade:
16 (80.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (20.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
462.97
Profitto previsto:
15.25 USD
Profitto medio:
16.08 USD
Perdita media:
-0.66 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.66 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
15.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.66 USD (0.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.03% (0.66 USD)
Per equità:
3.79% (79.82 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 305
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 21K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +87.80 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +200.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HantecMarkets-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
🚀 Exclusive Day Trade Signal on MetaTrader 5

This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent and progressive results in the financial markets.
The strategy combines multiple proven methodologies into a single operating system, providing higher accuracy and robust risk management.

🔹 Smart Risk Management

  • Maximum stop loss of only 1% per trade, preserving capital and keeping operations under control.

  • Structure designed for sustainable growth, with a monthly target of up to 30%.

🔹 Safety and Reliability

  • Strategy tested and validated under different market conditions.

  • Focused on protecting investors while delivering stable performance over time.

  • Full transparency through the official MetaTrader 5 Signals platform.

👉 If you are looking for a safe, disciplined, and profitable signal, this is the perfect way to boost your trading results.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.13 11:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 10:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 09:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.10 17:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.10 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Pirata Capital
50USD al mese
15%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
1
0%
20
95%
63%
462.96
15.25
USD
4%
1:100
