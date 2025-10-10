- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|305
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HantecMarkets-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.16 × 68
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.23 × 43
🚀 Exclusive Day Trade Signal on MetaTrader 5
This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent and progressive results in the financial markets.
The strategy combines multiple proven methodologies into a single operating system, providing higher accuracy and robust risk management.
🔹 Smart Risk Management
-
Maximum stop loss of only 1% per trade, preserving capital and keeping operations under control.
-
Structure designed for sustainable growth, with a monthly target of up to 30%.
🔹 Safety and Reliability
-
Strategy tested and validated under different market conditions.
-
Focused on protecting investors while delivering stable performance over time.
-
Full transparency through the official MetaTrader 5 Signals platform.
👉 If you are looking for a safe, disciplined, and profitable signal, this is the perfect way to boost your trading results.
USD
USD
USD