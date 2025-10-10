- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|242
|BTCUSD
|7
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|243K
|BTCUSD
|351K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.10 × 130
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|6.12 × 365
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|23.72 × 303
|
Exness-MT5Real
|28.11 × 110
I am a Day Trader focusing on two of the most liquid and volatile markets — Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). My goal is to maximize short-term intraday returns while maintaining strict risk management and consistent trading discipline.
$trategy & Approach
-
Trading Style: Technical Analysis, Price Action, Supply & Demand zones.
-
Timeframes: M5 – H1 (mainly during London & New York sessions).
-
Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Average 1:2 to 1:3.
-
Maximum Drawdown: Below 10%.
* Trading Philosophy
I believe that discipline, consistency, and adaptability are the core elements of sustainable trading. My focus is not only on generating profit but also on preserving capital through proper risk control.
USD
USD
USD