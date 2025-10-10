SegnaliSezioni
Nguyen Nhi Co Lai
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 552%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
39
Profit Trade:
29 (74.35%)
Loss Trade:
10 (25.64%)
Best Trade:
22.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.81 USD
Profitto lordo:
337.95 USD (756 121 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-88.77 USD (161 511 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (127.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
127.17 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.52
Attività di trading:
39.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.33%
Ultimo trade:
1 minuto fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.26
Long Trade:
35 (89.74%)
Short Trade:
4 (10.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.81
Profitto previsto:
6.39 USD
Profitto medio:
11.65 USD
Perdita media:
-8.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-47.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-47.40 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
551.67%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
19.83 USD
Massimale:
47.40 USD (13.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.51% (47.40 USD)
Per equità:
4.99% (8.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
BTCUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 242
BTCUSD 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 243K
BTCUSD 351K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +22.74 USD
Worst Trade: -17 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +127.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -47.40 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.10 × 130
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
6.12 × 365
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
19.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real6
23.72 × 303
Exness-MT5Real
28.11 × 110
I am a Day Trader focusing on two of the most liquid and volatile markets — Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). My goal is to maximize short-term intraday returns while maintaining strict risk management and consistent trading discipline.

$trategy & Approach

  • Trading Style: Technical Analysis, Price Action, Supply & Demand zones.

  • Timeframes: M5 – H1 (mainly during London & New York sessions).

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Average 1:2 to 1:3.

  • Maximum Drawdown: Below 10%.

* Trading Philosophy

I believe that discipline, consistency, and adaptability are the core elements of sustainable trading. My focus is not only on generating profit but also on preserving capital through proper risk control.



2025.10.10 11:25
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.10 11:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 09:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
