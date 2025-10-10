- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|295
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|934
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|135K
|
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
ChangChang Forex Pro is a professional trader focusing almost entirely on XAUUSD (Gold vs USD), with a clear and disciplined trading approach. I believe gold is not only a safe-haven asset but also a powerful trading instrument when analyzed correctly.
💹 Trading Style: Primarily based on technical analysis combined with strict risk management. Focus on price patterns, support & resistance, and medium-term trends. Always maintain a balanced risk-to-reward ratio, prioritizing capital protection before profits.
📊 Strengths: Deep expertise in XAUUSD volatility and key market drivers such as USD, US bond yields, and risk sentiment. Hands-on experience to react quickly without being impulsive. Transparent and consistent with a well-defined trading plan.
⚡ Message: ChangChang Forex Pro does not promise “get-rich-quick” results but aims for steady and sustainable growth, where discipline outweighs emotion. Every trade is shared to help the community learn and grow together.
