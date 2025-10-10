SegnaliSezioni
Van Vu Le

ChangChang FoxPro

Van Vu Le
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 43%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
295
Profit Trade:
235 (79.66%)
Loss Trade:
60 (20.34%)
Best Trade:
138.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-36.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 492.03 USD (502 797 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-558.12 USD (368 137 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (65.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
195.87 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
49.44%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.80%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
300
Tempo di attesa medio:
27 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
8.25
Long Trade:
219 (74.24%)
Short Trade:
76 (25.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.67
Profitto previsto:
3.17 USD
Profitto medio:
6.35 USD
Perdita media:
-9.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-113.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-113.20 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
42.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.15 USD
Massimale:
113.20 USD (3.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.38% (113.20 USD)
Per equità:
6.38% (148.78 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 295
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 934
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 135K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +138.48 USD
Worst Trade: -36 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +65.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -113.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
50 più
ChangChang Forex Pro is a professional trader focusing almost entirely on XAUUSD (Gold vs USD), with a clear and disciplined trading approach. I believe gold is not only a safe-haven asset but also a powerful trading instrument when analyzed correctly.

💹 Trading Style: Primarily based on technical analysis combined with strict risk management. Focus on price patterns, support & resistance, and medium-term trends. Always maintain a balanced risk-to-reward ratio, prioritizing capital protection before profits.

📊 Strengths: Deep expertise in XAUUSD volatility and key market drivers such as USD, US bond yields, and risk sentiment. Hands-on experience to react quickly without being impulsive. Transparent and consistent with a well-defined trading plan.

⚡ Message: ChangChang Forex Pro does not promise “get-rich-quick” results but aims for steady and sustainable growth, where discipline outweighs emotion. Every trade is shared to help the community learn and grow together.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.10 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 02:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ChangChang FoxPro
30USD al mese
43%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
1
100%
295
79%
49%
2.67
3.17
USD
6%
1:200
