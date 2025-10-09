- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-170
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.13 × 56
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.91 × 358
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
🔶 BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer
Precision. Discipline. Profitability.
Built on the timeless market principles of Jesse Livermore’s breakout strategy,
the BoS (Break of Structure) Gold Piercer EA applies modern multi-timeframe logic and volatility filters
to capture momentum bursts while cutting losses fast — giving it a sustainable edge across gold markets.
🧭 Core Philosophy
“It was never my thinking that made me the big money... it was always my sitting.” — Jesse Livermore
This EA follows Livermore’s golden rule:
Wait for the market to show its hand — then strike with precision.
Every position is backed by:
-
Structure-based breakout validation (multi-timeframe swing detection)
-
Smart volatility filters to avoid false breaks
-
Dynamic trade scaling that rides trends instead of scalping noise
-
Strict capital protection with tight, adaptive stops
⚙️ Strategy Overview
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Type: Trend breakout, volatility adaptive
-
Timeframes: M15–H4 hybrid logic
-
Execution Style: Fully automated, no martingale, no grid
-
Risk Control: Hard stop-loss on every trade, auto-volatility adjustment
-
Starting Capital: $300
💼 Why Traders Choose Gold Piercer
✅ Proven edge inspired by century-old trading wisdom
✅ Institutional-style swing logic with modern MQL5 precision
✅ No emotional trading, no revenge trades, no averaging down, no martingale, no grid
✅ Suitable for both small and large accounts (scales with balance)
✅ Continuously optimized for XAUUSD market structure
💰 Subscription: $50/month
Serious systems deliver serious consistency.
Join a community of disciplined traders who trade with conviction — not emotion.
Trade gold the way professionals do.
BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer
Where old-school discipline meets modern algorithmic precision.