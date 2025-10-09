SegnaliSezioni
Hoerry Satrio

Gold Piercer

Hoerry Satrio
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.91 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-5.16 USD (170 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
-1.95
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 secondo
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-1.72 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-1.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-5.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.16 USD (3)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.16 USD
Massimale:
5.16 USD (4.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.52% (5.16 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -5
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -170
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 3
2.13 × 56
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.91 × 358
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
🔶 BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer

Precision. Discipline. Profitability.

Built on the timeless market principles of Jesse Livermore’s breakout strategy,
the BoS (Break of Structure) Gold Piercer EA applies modern multi-timeframe logic and volatility filters
to capture momentum bursts while cutting losses fast — giving it a sustainable edge across gold markets.

🧭 Core Philosophy

“It was never my thinking that made me the big money... it was always my sitting.” — Jesse Livermore

This EA follows Livermore’s golden rule:
Wait for the market to show its hand — then strike with precision.

Every position is backed by:

  • Structure-based breakout validation (multi-timeframe swing detection)

  • Smart volatility filters to avoid false breaks

  • Dynamic trade scaling that rides trends instead of scalping noise

  • Strict capital protection with tight, adaptive stops

⚙️ Strategy Overview

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Type: Trend breakout, volatility adaptive

  • Timeframes: M15–H4 hybrid logic

  • Execution Style: Fully automated, no martingale, no grid

  • Risk Control: Hard stop-loss on every trade, auto-volatility adjustment

  • Starting Capital: $300

💼 Why Traders Choose Gold Piercer

✅ Proven edge inspired by century-old trading wisdom
✅ Institutional-style swing logic with modern MQL5 precision
✅ No emotional trading, no revenge trades, no averaging down, no martingale, no grid
✅ Suitable for both small and large accounts (scales with balance)
✅ Continuously optimized for XAUUSD market structure

💰 Subscription: $50/month

Serious systems deliver serious consistency.
Join a community of disciplined traders who trade with conviction — not emotion.

Trade gold the way professionals do.
BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer
Where old-school discipline meets modern algorithmic precision.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
