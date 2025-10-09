SegnaliSezioni
Nevena Jelovac-pavelic

Mistral 101

Nevena Jelovac-pavelic
0 recensioni
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 141%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 321
Profit Trade:
1 134 (85.84%)
Loss Trade:
187 (14.16%)
Best Trade:
329.34 AUD
Worst Trade:
-675.30 AUD
Profitto lordo:
16 352.30 AUD (217 793 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 303.63 AUD (156 297 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
133 (3 407.35 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 407.35 AUD (133)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
306
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.34
Long Trade:
1 087 (82.29%)
Short Trade:
234 (17.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.24
Profitto previsto:
6.85 AUD
Profitto medio:
14.42 AUD
Perdita media:
-39.06 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-342.65 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 284.02 AUD (3)
Crescita mensile:
142.12%
Previsione annuale:
1 724.38%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 923.28 AUD
Massimale:
2 086.63 AUD (65.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.29% (2 086.63 AUD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.a 516
EURNZD.a 284
XAUAUD.a 230
XAGEUR.a 113
XAUEUR.a 74
NZDCAD.a 25
XAGAUD.a 21
AUDNZD.a 17
XAGUSD.a 15
USDJPY.a 10
GBPJPY.a 8
EURUSD.a 8
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.a 4.2K
EURNZD.a -931
XAUAUD.a 2.4K
XAGEUR.a -142
XAUEUR.a 1.1K
NZDCAD.a -130
XAGAUD.a 295
AUDNZD.a -30
XAGUSD.a 224
USDJPY.a 63
GBPJPY.a 18
EURUSD.a -198
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.a 21K
EURNZD.a -13K
XAUAUD.a 49K
XAGEUR.a -10K
XAUEUR.a 12K
NZDCAD.a -3.2K
XAGAUD.a 4.2K
AUDNZD.a -1.6K
XAGUSD.a 2.3K
USDJPY.a 1.5K
GBPJPY.a 961
EURUSD.a -1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

DISCLAIMER | 

Forex trading carries a HIGH RISK! Trade only with what you can lose. Do NOT borrow money to trade, do not use money that you need for living. Guard your equity, use the equity protect tools. DO NOT trade from the emotional states and control your greed. Trading and equity are SOLELY YOUR responsibility. 

This is NOT a gamble nor a "get rich quick" scheme. 

If you approach it as a business, apply business strategies. plan and be patient.

Mistral 101 is a manual trading signal that relies on combination of multiple indicators, and trend directional movements. I do NOT guarantee profit. Trading and using these signals is your responsibility. 

I wish you well. 

