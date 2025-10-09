- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.a
|516
|EURNZD.a
|284
|XAUAUD.a
|230
|XAGEUR.a
|113
|XAUEUR.a
|74
|NZDCAD.a
|25
|XAGAUD.a
|21
|AUDNZD.a
|17
|XAGUSD.a
|15
|USDJPY.a
|10
|GBPJPY.a
|8
|EURUSD.a
|8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.a
|4.2K
|EURNZD.a
|-931
|XAUAUD.a
|2.4K
|XAGEUR.a
|-142
|XAUEUR.a
|1.1K
|NZDCAD.a
|-130
|XAGAUD.a
|295
|AUDNZD.a
|-30
|XAGUSD.a
|224
|USDJPY.a
|63
|GBPJPY.a
|18
|EURUSD.a
|-198
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.a
|21K
|EURNZD.a
|-13K
|XAUAUD.a
|49K
|XAGEUR.a
|-10K
|XAUEUR.a
|12K
|NZDCAD.a
|-3.2K
|XAGAUD.a
|4.2K
|AUDNZD.a
|-1.6K
|XAGUSD.a
|2.3K
|USDJPY.a
|1.5K
|GBPJPY.a
|961
|EURUSD.a
|-1.8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
DISCLAIMER |
Forex trading carries a HIGH RISK! Trade only with what you can lose. Do NOT borrow money to trade, do not use money that you need for living. Guard your equity, use the equity protect tools. DO NOT trade from the emotional states and control your greed. Trading and equity are SOLELY YOUR responsibility.
This is NOT a gamble nor a "get rich quick" scheme.
If you approach it as a business, apply business strategies. plan and be patient.
Mistral 101 is a manual trading signal that relies on combination of multiple indicators, and trend directional movements. I do NOT guarantee profit. Trading and using these signals is your responsibility.
I wish you well.