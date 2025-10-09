SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Rainbow 3377
Shushi Jiang

Rainbow 3377

Shushi Jiang
0 recensioni
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -45%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
342
Profit Trade:
186 (54.38%)
Loss Trade:
156 (45.61%)
Best Trade:
3 755.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-910.75 USD
Profitto lordo:
30 758.25 USD (225 722 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14 717.77 USD (416 542 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (3 667.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 181.05 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.53%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
174
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.18
Long Trade:
225 (65.79%)
Short Trade:
117 (34.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.09
Profitto previsto:
46.90 USD
Profitto medio:
165.37 USD
Perdita media:
-94.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-2 137.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 137.40 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
337.58%
Previsione annuale:
4 096.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
168.76 USD
Massimale:
2 594.95 USD (45.66%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
95.14% (191.22 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 264
XAGUSD 40
CHINA50 21
XTIUSD 6
BTCUSD 6
US500 2
ETHUSD 2
XPDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 16K
XAGUSD 1.4K
CHINA50 99
XTIUSD -68
BTCUSD -591
US500 138
ETHUSD -437
XPDUSD -23
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 83K
XAGUSD 6.6K
CHINA50 -32K
XTIUSD -9
BTCUSD -230K
US500 7.1K
ETHUSD -23K
XPDUSD -2.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 755.50 USD
Worst Trade: -911 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 667.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 137.40 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 678
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.56 × 9
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.29 × 179
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.42 × 62
Exness-MT5Real7
1.57 × 109
Exness-MT5Real17
1.62 × 26
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
90 più
I previously worked at Starbeta, a leading Australian proprietary trading firm, as a senior professional trader for over five years. I also worked professionally on the Australian Pepperstone platform for over five years. I also worked as a trader for a Chinese private equity firm for two years, trading over 50 million RMB. I have 12 years of full-time professional trading experience. I currently work for a private institution in China and also trade full-time on the MT5 platform. I specialize in trading cryptocurrencies, futures, gold, silver, crude oil, and stock indices. I have my own trading strategies and systems, specializing in short-term and medium- to long-term swing trading, with strong risk management and stable and aggressive profits. I welcome collaborations. Contact me on WeChat: zk07070303


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.09 04:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 10 days. This comprises 8.85% of days out of the 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 04:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 04:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 04:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.