Torbjoern Brenden

Oslo Quant Fusion

Torbjoern Brenden
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
20 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 104%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
343
Profit Trade:
173 (50.43%)
Loss Trade:
170 (49.56%)
Best Trade:
183.94 EUR
Worst Trade:
-270.65 EUR
Profitto lordo:
5 240.38 EUR (1 008 571 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 948.48 EUR (839 668 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (40.26 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
441.45 EUR (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
25.59%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
33
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.20
Long Trade:
307 (89.50%)
Short Trade:
36 (10.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.33
Profitto previsto:
3.77 EUR
Profitto medio:
30.29 EUR
Perdita media:
-23.23 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-92.32 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-746.87 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
13.57%
Previsione annuale:
164.66%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.94 EUR
Massimale:
1 080.58 EUR (33.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.58% (1 080.58 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US_TECH100 89
GERMANY_40 69
GOLD 62
US_30 35
US_500 29
USDJPY 20
GBPUSD 12
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 7
BTCUSD 5
TAIWAN_INDX 3
BRENT_OIL 3
US_2000 1
EURJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US_TECH100 1.5K
GERMANY_40 -37
GOLD 134
US_30 6
US_500 -22
USDJPY -54
GBPUSD 21
AUDUSD -3
EURUSD 10
BTCUSD -11
TAIWAN_INDX -5
BRENT_OIL -12
US_2000 1
EURJPY -4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US_TECH100 186K
GERMANY_40 -1.1K
GOLD 1.2K
US_30 1.2K
US_500 -2.3K
USDJPY -571
GBPUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD -299
EURUSD 972
BTCUSD -18K
TAIWAN_INDX -525
BRENT_OIL -33
US_2000 5
EURJPY -199
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +183.94 EUR
Worst Trade: -271 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +40.26 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -92.32 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Ava-Real 1-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 40
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.00 × 90
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.09 × 64
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.40 × 1593
RoboForex-Pro
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.00 × 1
Oslo Quant Fusion is a diversified, rules-based signal that blends six uncorrelated strategies—including Tor EA (trend-following), Asian Breakout, and TrailGuard (trade/risk management)—to target smoother equity growth across market regimes. It focuses on liquid FX majors (optionally metals/indices), trades only on selected weekdays/hours, and keeps risk tight via per-trade caps, daily drawdown guards, and dynamic exits.

What it trades

  • Primary markets: FX majors (e.g., GBPUSD, USDJPY).

  • Indexes and Metals (broker-dependent): XAUUSD (Gold), US500, USTEC, DE40  and other high-liquidity symbols.

  • Execution style: ECN/STP recommended; low spread, fast fills, stable swaps.

How it trades (the 6-strategy blend)

  1. Tor Trend (swing/momentum):
    Follows directional moves with moving-average/structure filters. Enters on confirmed momentum; TrailGuard manages exits.

  2. Asian Breakout (session logic):
    Detects range compression during Asia hours and trades measured breakouts with volatility and spread checks.

  3. TrailGuard (overlay, not a signal by itself):
    Manages initial SL/TP, progressive trailing, break-even logic, and bar-by-bar exit rules (protects open profit, cuts losers).

  4. Mean-Reversion Micro (intraday):
    Buys/sells short-term dislocations into well-defined support/resistance, under strict spread/latency limits.

  5. Volatility Pulse (adaptive filter):
    Uses ATR/bandwidth to enable/disable systems dynamically; favors trend when vol expands, fades when vol compresses.

  6. Session/Day Filter (portfolio governor):
    Trades only on selected weekdays and within a configurable time window; auto-flat outside the window and around daily close.

The systems are independent (different entries), but share common risk governance via TrailGuard and portfolio limits.

Risk management & portfolio controls

  • Per-trade risk cap: typically 0.25–1.00% of equity per position (configurable on the EA side).

  • Daily risk guard: optional daily drawdown stop; auto-flat at end of day or on session change.

  • Concurrency limits: bounded number of open positions per symbol and overall.

  • Quality gates: spread ceiling, slippage cap, and session/day filters to skip unfavorable market conditions.

  • Dynamic exits: multi-stage trailing (percent/points), break-even jumps, and time-based exits if momentum stalls.

Timeframes & timing

  • Core timeframes: M5–H1 (strategy-specific).

  • Trading hours: Asia breakout during Asian session; trend & mean-reversion throughout London/NY when filters are met.

  • Weekday control: by default Mon–Fri ON, Sat/Sun OFF (you can mirror this in your copier/EA settings).

Signal behavior you should expect

  • Mixed trade types: shorter intraday holds (breakouts/reversions) and multi-bar swings (trend).

  • Uneven trade frequency: more activity during regime shifts or high volatility; quieter in chop.

  • Capital efficiency focus: small losses, let winners run when volatility supports it.

Copying & follower guidance

  • Account type: ECN/STP, 5-digit quotes, market execution.

  • VPS: strongly recommended, <50 ms to your broker.

  • Leverage: ≥1:100 preferred to keep margin usage comfortable.

  • Spreads: aim for tight spreads (e.g., ≤2.0–2.5 pips on EURUSD during liquid hours).

  • Risk multiplier: start 1.0×; adjust gradually based on your risk tolerance and account size.

  • Symbol set: follow the signal’s symbol universe only; avoid adding discretionary trades on the same account.

Transparency & metrics shown on chart (if using the companion EA)

  • Instrument & TF, server time; spread (points/pips) with OK/FAIL status; Auto-Flat indicator.

  • Position snapshot (side/lots/entry/SL/TP), live R, distance to SL/TP.

  • Risk per trade (% of equity and $).

  • PnL Today, Last 7 days, Last 30 days, YTD; win/loss streak.

Disclaimers (important)

  • This is not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Slippage, spreads, swaps, execution quality, and broker policies materially affect outcomes.

  • Use sizing that fits your risk tolerance; consider demo first and scale prudently


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Oslo Quant Fusion
30USD al mese
104%
0
0
USD
2.5K
EUR
20
63%
343
50%
100%
1.32
3.77
EUR
34%
1:100
