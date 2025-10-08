SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GambleMarkets
Peter Knazovicky

GambleMarkets

Peter Knazovicky
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
88.91 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
203.95 EUR (986 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.57 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (203.95 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
203.95 EUR (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.18
Attività di trading:
7.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
71.74%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
55.54
Long Trade:
2 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
4 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
44.63
Profitto previsto:
33.99 EUR
Profitto medio:
33.99 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.59 EUR
Massimale:
3.59 EUR (0.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.77% (9.20 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 227
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 986
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +88.91 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +203.95 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.43 × 7
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.45 × 159
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.48 × 52
Exness-MT5Real7
1.72 × 99
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
86 più
Just tryin’ not to lose it all before the final withdraw


Risk Disclaimer

All content provided by GambleMarkets is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Trading involves substantial risk, and you may lose more than your initial deposit.

GambleMarkets does not provide signals, recommendations, or guarantees of profit. Any examples or live trades are for demonstration purposes only.

By using any material or services from GambleMarkets, you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and outcomes. GambleMarkets and its affiliates are not liable for any losses, errors, or damages arising from the use of its content.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.08 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 11:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.08 11:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.08 09:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 09:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 09:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.08 09:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.08 09:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.