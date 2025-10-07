- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-0.34 USD (389 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
56.76%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-0.34 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-0.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.34 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.34 USD
Massimale:
0.34 USD (0.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|389
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.34 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Dukascopy-live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|5.27 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|6.87 × 30
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|13.67 × 21
|
RoboForex-Prime
|24.35 × 17
My Journey into the World of Forex
My journey into the world of Forex began with a deep interest in financial markets and a desire to enhance my financial management skills. I started by learning the fundamentals of trading through books, courses, and webinars. Gradually, I moved on to practicing on a demo account to understand how strategies work and how to react to market changes.
Over time, I developed my own trading approach based on market analysis, discipline, and risk management. My main motivation has been the pursuit of financial independence and a strong interest in the dynamics of global economies.
Trading Style
I trade with minimal risk and a focus on safety—adhering to a conservative approach aimed at capital preservation and reducing the likelihood of losses.
Core Principles:
• High-Quality Analysis: Utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to accurately determine entry and exit points.
• Long-Term Strategy: Prioritizing steady, sustainable growth over short-term gains.
• Emotional Stability: Eliminating impulsive decisions and strictly following a pre-defined plan.
• Portfolio Diversification: Spreading capital across various currency pairs and instruments to minimize risk.
System Overview
My Forex trading strategy is built on risk minimization and capital preservation. The key principles include:
1. Diversification: Never allocating all capital to a single trade or asset.
2. Emotional Discipline: Strictly adhering to the strategy’s rules and avoiding impulsive decisions.
3. Steady Growth: Focusing on consistent, moderate capital growth while avoiding significant losses.
Motto:
“Follow the trend while managing risks.”
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
700
USD
USD
1
0%
1
0%
100%
0.00
-0.34
USD
USD
0%
1:100