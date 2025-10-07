SegnaliSezioni
Aida Akopyan

SecureGrowth

Aida Akopyan
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -0%
Dukascopy-live-1
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-0.34 USD (389 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
56.76%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-0.34 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-0.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.34 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.34 USD
Massimale:
0.34 USD (0.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 0
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 389
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Dukascopy-live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
5.27 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live16
6.87 × 30
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
13.67 × 21
RoboForex-Prime
24.35 × 17
My Journey into the World of Forex

My journey into the world of Forex began with a deep interest in financial markets and a desire to enhance my financial management skills. I started by learning the fundamentals of trading through books, courses, and webinars. Gradually, I moved on to practicing on a demo account to understand how strategies work and how to react to market changes.

Over time, I developed my own trading approach based on market analysis, discipline, and risk management. My main motivation has been the pursuit of financial independence and a strong interest in the dynamics of global economies.

Trading Style

I trade with minimal risk and a focus on safety—adhering to a conservative approach aimed at capital preservation and reducing the likelihood of losses.

Core Principles:
• High-Quality Analysis: Utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to accurately determine entry and exit points.
• Long-Term Strategy: Prioritizing steady, sustainable growth over short-term gains.
• Emotional Stability: Eliminating impulsive decisions and strictly following a pre-defined plan.
• Portfolio Diversification: Spreading capital across various currency pairs and instruments to minimize risk.

System Overview

My Forex trading strategy is built on risk minimization and capital preservation. The key principles include:
1. Diversification: Never allocating all capital to a single trade or asset.
2. Emotional Discipline: Strictly adhering to the strategy’s rules and avoiding impulsive decisions.
3. Steady Growth: Focusing on consistent, moderate capital growth while avoiding significant losses.

Motto:

“Follow the trend while managing risks.”

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.07 17:54
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.07 17:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 17:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SecureGrowth
30USD al mese
-0%
0
0
USD
700
USD
1
0%
1
0%
100%
0.00
-0.34
USD
0%
1:100
